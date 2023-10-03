untitled-design-2023-10-02t205537-824.png
Inter will host Benfica on Tuesday after the Nerazzurri drew the opening game of the group stage against Real Sociedad in Spain, while the Portuguese side lost at home against RB Salzburg. It's already a deciding game for the group stage, after the two teams failed to win in their opening fixtures and need to win on Tuesday. The two teams already met last season in the quarter finals of the same competitions, when Inter managed to win 2-0 away in the first leg before drawing 3-3 at home and going through the semifinals, where they faced and won against AC Milan. Here's what you need to know: 

How to watch and odds

  • Date: Tuesday, Oct. 3 | Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy
  • Watch: Paramount+
  • Odds: Inter -130; Draw: +230; Benfica +350

Team news

Inter: The Nerazzurri will have the expected lineup to start, with Lautaro Martinez also back from the first minute, after he scored four goals coming from the bench in the second half against Salernitana last Saturday. Midfielders Davide Frattesi and Stefano Sensi are both unavailable, while Juan Cuadrado is back with the squad. 

Potential Inter XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Thuram.

Benfica: The only change compared to the first game will be the center-back, since starter Antonio Silva is suspended and Morato is expected to take his place alongside Nicolas Otamendi. Former Juventus Angel Di Maria will play against his old rivals as he's expected to start in the attacking line. 

Potential Benfica XI: Trubin; Bah, Morato, Otamendi, Aursnes; Kokcu, Joao Neves; Di Maria, Rafa Silva, Joao Mario; Musa.

Prediction

Both sides need to win the second game of the group stage and Inter are the favourites, but Benfica won't be an easy opponent to face. Pick: Inter 2, Benfica 1.


player headshot
Susannah Collins
player headshot
Nico Cantor
player headshot
Charlie Davies
player headshot
James Benge
player headshot
Chuck Booth
player headshot
Pardeep Cattry
player headshot
Jonathan Johnson
player headshot
Francesco Porzio
Inter-Benfica
Inter
DRAW
Inter
Inter
Inter
Inter
Inter
Inter

Matchday 2 TV schedule

All times Eastern

Tuesday, Oct. 3TimeHow to watch

Union Berlin vs. Braga

12:45 p.m.

Paramount+

Red Bull Salzburg vs. Rea Sociedad

12:45 p.m.

Paramount+

UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match

2 p.m.

Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network

The Golazo Show

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Napoli vs. Real Madrid

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Manchester United vs. Galatasaray

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Lens vs. Arsenal

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Inter vs. Benfica

3 p.m.

Paramount+

PSV vs. Sevilla

3 p.m.

Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network

Copenhagen vs. Bayern Munich

3 p.m.

Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network

UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match

5 p.m.

Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network

The Champions Club

6 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Network

Wednesday, Oct. 4TimeHow to watch

Atletico Madrid vs. Feyenoord

12:45 p.m.

Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network

Antwerp vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

12:45 p.m.

Paramount+

UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match

2 p.m.

Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network

The Golazo Show

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Newcastle United vs. Paris Saint-Germain

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Borussia Dortmund vs. AC Milan

3 p.m.

Paramount+

RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Porto vs. Barcelona

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Crvena zvezda vs. Young Boys

3 p.m.

Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network

Celtic vs. Lazio

3 p.m.

Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network

UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match

5 p.m.

Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network

The Champions Club

6 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Network

Kickin' It

7 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Network