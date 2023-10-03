Inter will host Benfica on Tuesday after the Nerazzurri drew the opening game of the group stage against Real Sociedad in Spain, while the Portuguese side lost at home against RB Salzburg. It's already a deciding game for the group stage, after the two teams failed to win in their opening fixtures and need to win on Tuesday. The two teams already met last season in the quarter finals of the same competitions, when Inter managed to win 2-0 away in the first leg before drawing 3-3 at home and going through the semifinals, where they faced and won against AC Milan. Here's what you need to know:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 3 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Oct. 3 | 3 p.m. ET Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy

San Siro -- Milan, Italy Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Inter -130; Draw: +230; Benfica +350

Team news

Inter: The Nerazzurri will have the expected lineup to start, with Lautaro Martinez also back from the first minute, after he scored four goals coming from the bench in the second half against Salernitana last Saturday. Midfielders Davide Frattesi and Stefano Sensi are both unavailable, while Juan Cuadrado is back with the squad.

Potential Inter XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Thuram.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long

Benfica: The only change compared to the first game will be the center-back, since starter Antonio Silva is suspended and Morato is expected to take his place alongside Nicolas Otamendi. Former Juventus Angel Di Maria will play against his old rivals as he's expected to start in the attacking line.

Potential Benfica XI: Trubin; Bah, Morato, Otamendi, Aursnes; Kokcu, Joao Neves; Di Maria, Rafa Silva, Joao Mario; Musa.

Prediction

Both sides need to win the second game of the group stage and Inter are the favourites, but Benfica won't be an easy opponent to face. Pick: Inter 2, Benfica 1.



Susannah Collins Nico Cantor Charlie Davies James Benge Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry Jonathan Johnson Francesco Porzio Inter-Benfica Inter DRAW Inter Inter Inter Inter Inter Inter

Matchday 2 TV schedule



All times Eastern

Tuesday, Oct. 3 Time How to watch Union Berlin vs. Braga 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ Red Bull Salzburg vs. Rea Sociedad 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match 2 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Golazo Show 3 p.m. Paramount+ Napoli vs. Real Madrid 3 p.m. Paramount+ Manchester United vs. Galatasaray 3 p.m. Paramount+ Lens vs. Arsenal 3 p.m. Paramount+ Inter vs. Benfica 3 p.m. Paramount+ PSV vs. Sevilla 3 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network Copenhagen vs. Bayern Munich 3 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match 5 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Champions Club 6 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network

Wednesday, Oct. 4 Time How to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Feyenoord 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network Antwerp vs. Shakhtar Donetsk 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match 2 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Golazo Show 3 p.m. Paramount+ Newcastle United vs. Paris Saint-Germain 3 p.m. Paramount+ Borussia Dortmund vs. AC Milan 3 p.m. Paramount+ RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City 3 p.m. Paramount+ Porto vs. Barcelona 3 p.m. Paramount+ Crvena zvezda vs. Young Boys 3 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network Celtic vs. Lazio 3 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match 5 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Champions Club 6 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network Kickin' It 7 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network