Inter will host Benfica on Tuesday after the Nerazzurri drew the opening game of the group stage against Real Sociedad in Spain, while the Portuguese side lost at home against RB Salzburg. It's already a deciding game for the group stage, after the two teams failed to win in their opening fixtures and need to win on Tuesday. The two teams already met last season in the quarter finals of the same competitions, when Inter managed to win 2-0 away in the first leg before drawing 3-3 at home and going through the semifinals, where they faced and won against AC Milan. Here's what you need to know:
How to watch and odds
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 3 | Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy
- Watch: Paramount+
- Odds: Inter -130; Draw: +230; Benfica +350
Team news
Inter: The Nerazzurri will have the expected lineup to start, with Lautaro Martinez also back from the first minute, after he scored four goals coming from the bench in the second half against Salernitana last Saturday. Midfielders Davide Frattesi and Stefano Sensi are both unavailable, while Juan Cuadrado is back with the squad.
Potential Inter XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Thuram.
Benfica: The only change compared to the first game will be the center-back, since starter Antonio Silva is suspended and Morato is expected to take his place alongside Nicolas Otamendi. Former Juventus Angel Di Maria will play against his old rivals as he's expected to start in the attacking line.
Potential Benfica XI: Trubin; Bah, Morato, Otamendi, Aursnes; Kokcu, Joao Neves; Di Maria, Rafa Silva, Joao Mario; Musa.
Prediction
Both sides need to win the second game of the group stage and Inter are the favourites, but Benfica won't be an easy opponent to face. Pick: Inter 2, Benfica 1.
Matchday 2 TV schedule
All times Eastern
|Tuesday, Oct. 3
|Time
|How to watch
Union Berlin vs. Braga
12:45 p.m.
Paramount+
Red Bull Salzburg vs. Rea Sociedad
12:45 p.m.
Paramount+
UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match
2 p.m.
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network
The Golazo Show
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Napoli vs. Real Madrid
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Manchester United vs. Galatasaray
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Lens vs. Arsenal
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Inter vs. Benfica
3 p.m.
Paramount+
PSV vs. Sevilla
3 p.m.
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network
Copenhagen vs. Bayern Munich
3 p.m.
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network
UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match
5 p.m.
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network
The Champions Club
6 p.m.
CBS Sports Golazo Network
|Wednesday, Oct. 4
|Time
|How to watch
Atletico Madrid vs. Feyenoord
12:45 p.m.
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network
Antwerp vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
12:45 p.m.
Paramount+
UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match
2 p.m.
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network
The Golazo Show
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Newcastle United vs. Paris Saint-Germain
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Borussia Dortmund vs. AC Milan
3 p.m.
Paramount+
RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Porto vs. Barcelona
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Crvena zvezda vs. Young Boys
3 p.m.
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network
Celtic vs. Lazio
3 p.m.
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network
UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match
5 p.m.
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network
The Champions Club
6 p.m.
CBS Sports Golazo Network
Kickin' It
7 p.m.
CBS Sports Golazo Network