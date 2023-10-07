Who's Playing
Bologna @ Inter
Current Records: Bologna 2-4-1, Inter 6-0-1
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza
- TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network
- Online Streaming: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Inter will look to defend their home pitch on Saturday against Bologna at 9:00 a.m. ET at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. After the pair made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
Last Saturday, Inter never let their opponents score. They blew past Salernitana 4-0. Inter better thank their lucky stars for the performance of Lautaro Martínez, as he scored every single goal for his team.
Meanwhile, Bologna has not lost a game since August 21st, a trend which continued on Sunday. They didn't even let Empoli onto the board and left with a 3-0 win. Bologna's three goals were also scored by one player: Riccardo Orsolini.
What a start it's been for Inter: they've won six of their first seven games so far this season, giving them a stellar 6-0-1 record. To be fair, it's not like the team was facing the toughest opposition over that stretch, as it included 0-0-5 Empoli (Inter's opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 31.6% over those games). On the other hand, Bologna's victory on Sunday bumped their record up to 2-4-1.
Inter couldn't quite finish off Bologna in their previous matchup back in February and fell 1-0. Will Inter have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest or check back on CBS Sports to find out.
Odds
Inter is a huge favorite against Bologna, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -268 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Inter has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Bologna.
- Feb 26, 2023 - Bologna 1 vs. Inter 0
- Nov 09, 2022 - Inter 6 vs. Bologna 1
- Apr 27, 2022 - Bologna 2 vs. Inter 1
- Sep 18, 2021 - Inter 6 vs. Bologna 1
- Apr 03, 2021 - Inter 1 vs. Bologna 0
- Dec 05, 2020 - Inter 3 vs. Bologna 1
- Jul 05, 2020 - Bologna 2 vs. Inter 1
- Nov 02, 2019 - Inter 2 vs. Bologna 1
- Feb 03, 2019 - Bologna 1 vs. Inter 0
- Sep 01, 2018 - Inter 3 vs. Bologna 0