Inter will host Feyenoord on Tuesday in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 after winning 2-0 the away opening leg in Rotterdam last week. The Nerazzurri, despite some key injuries, are now one step away from playing in the quarterfinals of the tournament where they will likely meet Bayern Munich after the German giants won 3-0 the first leg against Bayer Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena. Here's what you need to know.

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Mar. 11 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Mar. 11 | 4 p.m. ET Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy

San Siro -- Milan, Italy Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Inter -280; Draw +380; Feyenoord +800

Team news

Inter: Inter manager Simone Inzaghi is expected to make some changes as Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer should be back in the starting lineup after his hand injury, same as Carlos Augusto on the left wing while the Nerazzurri's captain Lautaro Martinez should rest in favor of Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi, who should play alongside Marcus Thuram in the attack.

Possible Inter XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bisseck; Dumfries, Frattesi, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Carlos Augusto; Taremi, Thuram.

Feyenoord: Dutch manager Robin van Persie will have to deal with some injuries and the latest one is striker Igor Paixao who was not included in the starting lineup and will miss Tuesday's game, while Ibrahim Osman will also miss the clash after receiving a yellow card in the first leg.

Possible Feyenoord XI: Wellenreuther; Read, Beelen, Hancko, Hugo Bueno; Haj Moussa, Moder, Smal, Ivanusec; Ueda, Carranza.

Prediction

Despite injuries and rotations, it should be an easy win for Inter at San Siro this week. Pick: Inter 1, Feyenoord 0.