Who's Playing

Fiorentina @ Inter

Current Records: Fiorentina 1-1-0, Inter 2-0-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

Inter will look to defend their home pitch on Sunday against Fiorentina at 12:30 p.m. ET at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Inter faced off against Cagliari for the first time this season, and the Black and Blues walked away the winners. Inter came out on top against Cagliari by a score of 2-0 on Monday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Black and Blues.

Meanwhile, neither Fiorentina nor Lecce could gain the upper hand on Sunday so the two teams had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Inter is expected to win their third game of the season, and that's good news given their solid 22-3-10 record as favorites last season. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, and bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $3,368.04. On the other hand, Fiorentina was 2-4-7 as the underdog last season.

Inter couldn't quite finish off Fiorentina in their previous matchup back in April and fell 1-0. Can the Black and Blues avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Inter is a huge favorite against Fiorentina, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -152 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Inter has won 5 out of their last 10 games against Fiorentina.