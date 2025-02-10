After a big setback on Thursday when Fiorentina managed to win 3-0 against Inter in a restart of a game that was suspended on December 1 after the collapse of Italian midfielder Edoardo Bove, the Nerazzurri meet La Viola again on Monday in Milan. The side coached by Simone Inzaghi need to react, especially after Napoli's draw on Sunday against Udinese gave the Nerazzurri the chance to reduce the gap to only one point. Here's what you need to know.

How to watch and odds

Date: Monday, Feb. 10 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Monday, Feb. 10 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy

San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Inter -220; Draw +340; Fiorentina +600

Team news

Inter: Inzaghi is not expected to make many changes compared to Thursday's defeat apart of winger Denzel Dumfries who is suspended and will miss Monday's clash at San Siro. Argentinian striker Lautaro Martinez is expected to lead the attacking line alongside Marcus Thuram.

Potential Inter XI: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Carlos Augusto; Thuram, Lautaro.

Fiorentina: The guests made multiple changes in the winter transfer window and some of them are expected to be part of the game against Inter, such as midfielder Nicolo Fagioli, who joined from Juventus and Nicolo Zaniolo, who arrived from Atalanta in the last days of the transfer window.

Potential Fiorentina XI: De Gea; Dodò, Pongracic, Ranieri, Gosens; Fagioli, Cataldi; Folorunsho, Gudmundsson, Zaniolo; Kean.

Prediction

Inter have the obligation to react after what happened on Thursday and to close the gap with Napoli, after Sunday's draw. Pick: Inter 2, Fiorentina 0.