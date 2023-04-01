Inter enter a key month as the Nerazzurri will fight for a spot in the Serie A top four and will also face Benfica in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League. Simone Inzaghi's team face Fiorentina on Saturday in what has always been an entertaining clash, at least in recent history. Inter are currently third in the league, three points above AS Roma while Fiorentina are ninth and they will unlikely be part of the European race this year. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, Apr. 1 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Apr. 1 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan

: San Siro -- Milan TV and live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Inter -135; Draw +260; Fiorentina +380 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

What to know

Inter won't count on Hakan Calhanoglu, who came back injured from the International break. The club as confirmed that the Nerazzurri midfielder has suffered a muscle strain in his right thigh and his condition will be re-evaluated in the coming days. He's likely to miss the quarterfinal against Benfica as well.

On the other hand, Inzaghi will count on Alessandro Bastoni and Robin Gosens but has to deal with some other injuries: "We lost Calhanoglu, but with so many matches there is always this risk. Apart from Calhanoglu, there will be no Skriniar and probably no Dimarco either".

Prediction

Inter need to win this match after the disappointing defeat against Juventus before the International break and also to keep pace for the Champions League race. Pick: Inter 2, Fiorentina 1.