Italian giants Inter face Fluminense on Monday in one of the most interesting matches of the Club World Cup round of 16. The Nerazzurri qualified for the knockout stages thanks to a 2-0 win against River Plate on the last matchday of the group phase, thanks to the goals of Italian wonderkid Francesco Pio Esposito and Alessandro Bastoni. The team now coached by Cristian Chivu will face Fluminense in the round of 16 and can potentially meet their former coach Simone Inzaghi if Al-Hilal knock out Manchester City in the next round. Here are the storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Inter vs. Fluminense, odds

Date : Monday, June 30 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Monday, June 30 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina Live stream: Watch on DAZN (for free)

Watch on DAZN (for free) Odds: Inter -145; Draw +240; Fluminense +430

Possible lineups

Inter XI: Sommer; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Augusto; Thuram, Martinez.

Fluminense XI: Fabio; Xavier, Silva, Freytes, Rene; Hercules, Martinelli; Arias, Nonato, Canobbio; Everaldo.

Player to watch

Lautaro Martinez, Inter -- The Inter captain is probably the most exciting player of the match after he already scored two goals in the opening three matches of the tournament. Despite the fact he didn't score in the key match against Argentinian side River Plate, he will now have to bring his team to the quarterfinals as the Nerazzurri won't count on Italian wonderkid Esposito after he suffered a minor injury over the week and French striker Marcus Thuram is in doubt as he's recovering from an injury as well.

Storyline to watch

Will the match be regularly played? There are some concerns about the weather conditions on Monday in Charlotte, as there is a risk of another storm. On Saturday, storms greatly impacted Chelsea's round of 16 tie with Benfica, which was suspended for over two hours in the same venue due to lightning and thunder. Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca spoke after the match that lasted four hours and 39 minutes and said, "I think it's a joke, to be honest. It's not football. It's completely something new. I struggle to understand. I can understand if it's security reasons, but if you suspend seven or eight games, then it's probably not the right place to do the competition."

Prediction

Inter are expected to win against Fluminense on Monday, despite the injuries, but expect it to be a narrow one. Pick: Inter 2, Fluminense 1.

