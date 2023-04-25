Inter will host Juventus on Wednesday for the second leg of the Coppa Italia's semifinal after that the two sides drew 1-1 in Turin. Inter or Juventus will play in the final against the winner of Fiorentina vs. Cremonese (2-0 in the first leg). This is also the re-match of the 2021-22 final when Simone Inzaghi's team lifted the trophy in Rome. Here's what you need to know:
How to watch and odds
- Date: Wednesday, Apr. 26 | Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy
- TV and live stream: Paramount+
- Tactical Cam: Golazo Network
- Odds: Inter -102; Draw +230; Juventus +275 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
What to know
- Inter striker Romelu Lukaku will be available after the Italian FA president, Gabriele Gravina, decided to lift the one-game suspension for a red card he received during the first leg. In this unprecedented decision for Italian soccer, the highest institution of the FA has personally taken the decision to pardon Lukaku after Inter lost their appeal to revoke the suspension for the Belgian striker on Friday. Lukaku's suspension stems from a yellow card he received after celebrating a late, game-tying penalty by shushing the Juventus fans who had been racially abusing him during the match.
- Before claiming a last-second draw with Juventus in the first leg of the semifinal, Inter had won all of their four Coppa Italia matches leading into the showdown at the Allianz Stadium. Having drawn their previous two away games in the Coppa Italia, both 0-0 over the previous two seasons, the Nerazzurri recorded three consecutive away draws in the tournament for the first time since May 2006.
Prediction
It will be a very close one and it will probably go to the extra time this time, if not to penalties. Pick: Juventus 2, Inter 1.