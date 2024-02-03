On Sunday, Inter will host Juventus at San Siro for the most awaited game of the 2023-24 Serie A season between the two Scudetto favorites. The home team is at the top of the table with 54 points, while Juventus are only one point behind after Massimiliano Allegri's side drew last week at home against Empoli and Inter won away against Fiorentina. Simone Inzaghi's team, on top of that, have one game in hand that can potentially increase their advantage. The Derby d'Italia will tell us a lot more about the title race, as both teams have a huge chance to boost their chances to win it all. Here's what you need to know:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Feb. 4 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 4 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy

San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Inter -125; Draw: +240; Juventus +380

Team news

Inter: Inzaghi has all the roster available, apart from injured Juan Cuadrado who is set to miss the rest of the season. Both Nicolò Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu will be back in the starting lineup after their suspensions in the last game against Fiorentina, while Alessandro Bastoni is back and will play alongside Benjamin Pavard and Francesco Acerbi.

Potential Inter XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro Martinez.

Juventus: Similarly to Inter, Juventus have all the injured players back in the squad such as Federico Chiesa and Adrien Rabiot, while Moise Kean is still recovering after his move to Atletico de Madrid fell apart. Arek Milik is suspended after he got a red card against Empoli and will miss Sunday's game.

Potential Juventus XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Yildiz.

Prediction

Back in November it was quite a difficult game for both teams that were mainly scared not to lose, rather than win. It's likely we will see a similar game on Sunday. Pick: Inter 1, Juventus 1.