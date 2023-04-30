Serie A is back in action on CBS Sports Golazo Network and Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Lazio @ Inter

Current Records: Lazio 18-7-6, Inter 17-3-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Lazio will head out on the road to face off against Inter at 6:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. These teams racked up a combined four goals when they last played each other so expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy.

Despite taking five shots at the goal Lazio still came up empty handed on Saturday. They fell just short of Torino by a score of 1-0.

Meanwhile, Inter's matchup against Empoli on Sunday was close at halftime, but Inter turned on the heat in the second half with three goals. Inter were the clear victor by a 3-0 margin over Empoli. Fans of Inter probably expected little less of the team, as they've collected four blowout victories so far this season.

Lazio beat Inter 3-1 in their previous matchup last August. The rematch might be a little tougher for Lazio since the squad won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Inter are a solid favorite against Lazio, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -125 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

