Inter will host Lazio on Sunday for one of the most awaited clashes of the year, as this game could hand Napoli the chance to win their first Scudetto in 33 years. In fact, if Inter win or draw against second-placed Lazio, and Napoli win against Salernitana later on Sunday, the Azzurri will officially win the 2022-23 Serie A season. At the same time, this is going to be a crucial game for the top four race, as the Nerazzurri need to win to close to gap with the other teams. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, Apr. 30 | Time : 6:30 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Apr. 30 | : 6:30 a.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan

: San Siro -- Milan TV and live stream: Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network Odds: Inter -125; Draw +240; Lazio +375 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

What to know

On average, Inter shoot once every 40.7 touches in Serie A: no team in this league takes fewer touches than the Nerazzurri to get to the finish.

Thanks to assisting Romelu Lukaku's goal, Marcelo Brozovic has served a winning pass in each of the nine seasons he has played in Serie A: the Croatian is one of three midfielders to have done so since 2014-15, alongside Juan Cuadrado and Piotr Zielinski.

Lautaro Martinez has scored 53 goals in the last three Serie A championships: only Ciro Immobile, with 57, has done better than the Argentine in the same period. He has has also scored 73 goals for Inter in the Italian league and is two behind Mario Corso, who occupies tenth position in the all-time ranking of players with the most goals scored for the Nerazzurri in the top flight.

CBS Sports has a soccer podcast covering everything you need to know about European game's top competitions and storylines. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Prediction

It should be an exciting game as the two teams are both racing to qualify for the next Champions League, but the pressure is more on Inzaghi's team this time. Pick: Inter 2, Lazio 2.