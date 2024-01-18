After winning the past two editions of the Supercoppa against Juventus in 2022 and against AC Milan last year, Simone Inzaghi's Inter will be called to defend the title starting from the semifinal on Friday against his former club, Lazio. The Biancocelesti are coming from a good moment, as the side coached by Maurizio Sarri won the five games in a row, four in the league and one against AS Roma in the Coppa Italia's quarter final. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date : Friday, Jan. 19 | Time : 2 p.m. ET

: Friday, Jan. 19 | : 2 p.m. ET Location : Al-Awwal Park Stadium -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

: Al-Awwal Park Stadium -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Inter +160; Draw +380; Lazio +450

Team news

Inter: The Nerazzurri have all the players back in the roster fit, apart of Juan Cuadrado, who will likely miss the rest of the current season. Inzaghi is expected to play with the usual starting eleven on Friday, with Marcus Thuram playing alongside Lautaro Martinez in the attack. The only doubt is between Davide Frattesi and Nicolo Barella, with the last one expected to start.

Inter XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro, Thuram.

Lazio: There are still some doubt for Maurizio Sarri, considering that Ciro Immobile is now back from his injury but not fully fit yet. In case he won't play, Felipe Anderson or former FC Barcelona star Pedro will play as a central striker alongside Mattia Zaccagni. Former Inter Matias Vecino might also start as midfielder instead of Matteo Guendozi.

Lazio XI: Provedel, Lazzari, Casale, Romagnoli, Marusic; Guendouzi, Rovella, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni.

Prediction

Inter won 2-0 the last away game against Lazio on December 17, and since then Sarri's team won all the five games played in all competitions. Pick: Inter 2, Lazio 1.