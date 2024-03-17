Inter continue their quest to win their first Serie A title in three years on Sunday when they take on the reigning champions Npaoli. The hosts enter the match with a 15-point lead at the top of the table, making them the heavy favorites in nearly every matchup on the domestic calendar. By contrast, Napoli have followed up their title-winning campaign with a less-than-ideal one that currently sees them in seventh place and on their third manager of the season.

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, Mar. 17 | Time : 3:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Mar. 17 | : 3:45 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan, Italy

: San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Inter -190; Draw +310; Napoli +480

Storylines

Inter: A seemingly perfect season hit a stumbling block on Wednesday when they were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid following a penalty shootout. It's a disappointing result considering Inter had a 2-0 lead in the tie at one point but were outdone by a strong offensive outing from Atleti.

Sunday's match marks a chance to rebound from the elimination, as well as an opportunity to fall back upon the tactics and the players that have led them to success for much of this season. Lautaro Martinez, who leads Serie A with 23 goals this season, is expected to play a big part against Napoli, and the same is true for midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

Napoli: A day before Inter were knocked out of the Champions League, Napoli also exited the competition after losing 4-2 on aggregate to Barcelona. It might have been a less surprising result than Inter's defeat but one that only added to an uninspiring season that might take another unpleasant turn on Sunday.

Napoli do come into the match with their own star power, though, chiefly in Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The former has 11 league goals this season while the latter has 10, and the pair will likely be the focal points if Napoli have a successful outing against Inter.

Prediction

Even with taking Wednesday's defeat into consideration, there's not much to suggest that Inter will relinquish their grip atop the Serie A table anytime soon. Expect another commanding victory on Sunday that will make their title win feel more and more like an eventuality. Pick: Inter 2, Napoli 0