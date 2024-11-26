Simone Inzaghi's Inter will face RB Leipzig at San Siro on Tuesday for a key Champions League clash where the Nerazzurri can put themselves in excellent position for a spot for at least the play-in round of the knockout stage of the tournament. After winning three games and drawing the League Phase's opener against Manchester City away, Inter are in a good spot, while the visitors had a terrible start to the European campaign and lost all four games played so far. Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match, and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 26 | Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 26 | 3:00 p.m. ET Location: San Siro - Milan, Italy

San Siro - Milan, Italy Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Inter -220; Draw +360; RB Leipzig +550

Team news

Inter: Both Hakan Calhanoglu and Lautaro Martinez are back and available in the squad after missing the Verona game over the weekend due to a minor injury while Stefan de Vrij will replace Francesco Acerbi as center-back after the Italian left the pitch injured ten minutes after the game kicked off.

Possible Inter XI: Sommer, Bisseck, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Zielinski, Dimarco, Taremi, Lautaro.

RB Leipzig: The German side have some injuries issues as both Eljif Elmas and Yussuf Poulsen got injured during the International break while Xavi Simons is still recovering from the ankle injury and will miss the Inter game as well.

Possible RB Leipzig XI: Gulacsi; Klostermann, Orban, Lukeba; Henrichs, Haidara, Seiwald, Nusa; Baumgartner; Openda, Sesko.

Prediction

The Nerazzurri are the favourites and should take the full three points from the San Siro match. Pick: Inter 2, RB Leipzig 1.