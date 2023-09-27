Serie A returns to action this week across Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Who's Playing
- Sassuolo @ Inter
- Current Records: Sassuolo 2-0-3, Inter 5-0-0
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza
- TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network
- Online Streaming: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Inter will be playing at home against Sassuolo at 2:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Inter is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.
Inter has not lost a match yet, a trend which continued in their latest game on Sunday. They didn't even let Empoli onto the board and left with a 1-0 victory. Federico Dimarco scored the team's lone goal at minute 51.
Meanwhile, Sassuolo and Juventus combined for nine shots on goal on Saturday, which explains the impressive six total goals scored. Sassuolo came out on top against Juventus by a score of 4-2.
Their wins bumped Inter to 5-0-0 and Sassuolo to 2-0-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when these two teams clash.
Inter was able to grind out a solid victory over Sassuolo in their previous matchup back in May, winning 4-2. Will Inter repeat their success, or does Sassuolohave a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Inter is a huge favorite against Sassuolo, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -306 to win.
The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.
Series History
Inter has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Sassuolo.
- May 13, 2023 - Inter 4 vs. Sassuolo 2
- Oct 08, 2022 - Inter 2 vs. Sassuolo 1
- Feb 20, 2022 - Sassuolo 2 vs. Inter 0
- Oct 02, 2021 - Inter 2 vs. Sassuolo 1
- Apr 07, 2021 - Inter 2 vs. Sassuolo 1
- Nov 28, 2020 - Inter 3 vs. Sassuolo 0
- Jun 24, 2020 - Sassuolo 3 vs. Inter 3
- Oct 20, 2019 - Inter 4 vs. Sassuolo 3
- Jan 19, 2019 - Sassuolo 0 vs. Inter 0
- Aug 19, 2018 - Sassuolo 1 vs. Inter 0