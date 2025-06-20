Cristian Chivu's Inter will play their second match of the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday against Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds after drawing 1-1 in their tournament opener against Mexican side Monterrey. After the Italian giants parted ways with Italian manager Simone Inzaghi after the UEFA Champions League final defeat against PSG and appointed the former 2010 Champions League winner and club legend Chivu, they started off the new era with a draw. The Nerazzurri are now forced to win on Saturday against Urawa Red Diamonds, as they will face River Plate on Wednesday in their last match of the group stage.

Inter forward Mehdi Taremi will not travel to the United States for the Club World Cup due to escalating conflict in the Middle East, according to the Associated Press. Taremi remains in Tehran after flights out of Iran were grounded following a series of military strikes exchanged between Iran and Israel. Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Inter vs. Urawa Reds, odds

Date : Saturday, June 21 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Saturday, June 21 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : Lumen Field -- Seattle, Oregon

Location : Lumen Field -- Seattle, Oregon

Watch on DAZN (Try for free) Odds: Inter -550; Draw +550; Urawa Reds +1200

Possible lineups

Inter XI: Sommer; Pavard, de Vrij, Bastoni; Luis Henrique, Frattesi, Asllani, Barella, Carlos Augusto; Lautaro Martinez, Sebastiano Esposito.

Urawa Reds XI: Nishikawa; Ishihara, Danilo Boza, Hoibraaten, Naganuma; Yasui, Gustafson; Kaneko, Watanabe, Matheus Savio; Matsuo.

Player to watch

Sebastiano Esposito, Inter -- As Inter striker Marcus Thuram suffered a minor injury and will miss the match on Saturday, the Nerazzurri will likely lineup with Inter captain Lautaro Martinez and Sebastiano Esposito, who travelled to the United States alongside his brother Pio, who will start from the bench. Despite the transfer rumors, he might take this chance as an opportunity to prove his place in the team this season.

Storyline to watch

Are Inter improving? After a disappointing start to the tournament and the draw against Monterrey, Inter are now called to react and win their first match of the World Cup on Saturday. Despite the injuries and the new managerial change with Chivu, the Nerazzurri are expected to improve their performance after Tuesday's match.

Prediction

The Italian giants are expected to win on Saturday before the last match of the group phase, which will take place on Wednesday against River Plate. Pick: Inter 2, Urawa Reds 0.

