Decades have passed since the glory days of Sport Club Internacional in Brazilian soccer's top competition, Brasileiro Serie A. They come into this week's match against Atletico Clube Goianiense 12th in the league table, but just four points behind league leaders, Corinthians. Athletico is even with Ceara SC at second from the bottom in the standings, but it's still very early in the season. You can see what happens on Monday when you stream the match on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Estadio Beira-Rio in Porto Alegre is set for 7 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Inernacional as the -155 favorite (risk $155 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in its latest Atletico-GO vs. Internacional odds. Atletico the +440 underdog and a draw is priced at +270.

Internacional vs. Atletico-GO date: Monday, May 30

Internacional vs. Atletico-GO time: 7 p.m. ET

Internacional vs. Atletico-GO streaming: Paramount+

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Atletico vs. Internacional picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Internacional vs. Atletico-GO, Eimer is backing both teams to score in the match at +110 odds. Internacional is coming off of a dominating 5-1 win over Ecuadorian side AD Nueve de Octubre in the CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana on the strength of a hat trick from Rodrigo Dourado. The center midfielder has started in each of his last four matches, and although last Tuesday's goals were his first of the season, Internacional has scored ten total goals in those four starts.

Atletico's offense hasn't been quite as potent, but has put in four goals over its last three matches across all competitions. Attacking midfielder Jorginho leads his club in scoring this season, with two goals, both of which came during those last three games. Despite being one of the lower-scoring sides in Serie A since last season, Atletico has done reasonably well creating opportunities, and averages 13.29 shots per 90 minutes; right behind Internacional at 13.43.

"We see every year when teams have disappointing runs of play, management is turned on its head and new coaches and talent come in to remedy the situation," Eimer told SportsLine. "New coach Jorghino has brought in some much needed tactical help and the team will be coming into this off the high of clean sheeting a tricky Coritiba side."

