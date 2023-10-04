With the first leg in the books, Internacional and Fluminense will meet up again on Wednesday with a spot in the Copa Libertadores on the line. The sides tied 2-2 in last week's first legs and are coming off losses in Brasileirao action but can now solely focus on a semifinal matchup that both have a realistic chance to win. The teams eye a spot in the Copa Libertadores final on Nov. 4 at the Maracana, and eventually a berth at December's Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Here's what to know before tuning into the high-stakes encounter.

How to watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 4 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Oct. 4 | 8:30 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Baira-Rio -- Porto Alegre, Brazil

Estadio Baira-Rio -- Porto Alegre, Brazil TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Odds: Internacional +144; Draw +204; Fluminense +215

Storylines

Internacional: The hosts might feel a bit more sour about last week's result than their opponents -- they took a 2-1 lead while up a man, only to concede with 12 minutes on the clock. There are still positives for International to take from the first leg, including a strong attacking performance that saw them take 12 shots, seven of which were on goal. Forwards Alan Patrick and Enner Valencia stood out last week with a goal and an assist, respectively, and will likely be tasked with repeating their outings on Wednesday.

Fluminense: The visitors rescued a draw in the first leg but will head into the second leg without defender Samuel Xavier after he got a red card just before halftime last week. German Cano was the standout performer in the first leg after scoring twice for Fluminense, and could be the team's main man as both sides search for a go-ahead goal on Wednesday.

Prediction

Fluminense may be without Xavier, but their overall quality this season could allow them to overtake their rivals in a closely contested second leg. Pick: Internacional 0, Fluminense 1