The second international break of the 2025-26 season is now starting, with some of the biggest teams around the world still looking for a spot in the much awaited 2026 World Cup that will take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19 next summer. The draw will take place on Dec. 5 at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., as iannounced last month, but not all the teams will be known by then. In fact, four winners of the UEFA playoffs and the two winners of the inter-confederation playoffs will be known after the matches that will take place in March 2026. Let's take a look at the biggest storylines ahead of the second and last international break of the calendar year.

Who qualified already?

So far 18 teams have qualified for the 2026 World Cup but this will be a crucial month especially for the European teams, as they started the qualifiers later due to the Euros and will now enter the crucial phase. Let's take a look at the 18 teams that clinched one of the 48 spots available:

United States (2026 World Cup hosts) Mexico (2026 World Cup hosts)

Canada (2026 World Cup hosts) Japan (AFC qualifying third round) New Zealand (Oceania champions) Argentina (CONMEBOL qualifying) Iran (AFC qualifying third round) Uzbekistan (AFC qualifying third round) South Korea (AFC qualifying third round) Jordan (AFC qualifying third round) Australia (AFC qualifying third round) Brazil (CONMEBOL qualifying) Ecuador (CONMEBOL qualifying) Paraguay (CONMEBOL qualifying) Uruguay (CONMEBOL qualifying) Colombia (CONMEBOL qualifying) Morocco (CAF qualifying) Tunisia (CAF qualifying)

USMNT can build momentum

The side coached by Mauricio Pochettino will play two friendlies in the coming week as they are one of the three teams alongside Canada and Mexico that are already qualified as they are hosting the tournament next summer. This is a great chance for the USMNT to build the momentum ahead of the World Cup after some disappointments over the last months, as Pochettino's team lost the Gold Cup final against Mexico this summer before losing a friendly game against South Korea in September. However, the U.S. national team won their last match against Japan and will now face Ecuador and Australia, with a chance to build even more excitement around the squad as they approach what could be the most important tournament in the nation's history.

Will Israel be banned?

Last month, a group from the United Nations experts called upon FIFA and UEFA to suspend Israel from international competition, arguing the action is a "necessary response to address the ongoing genocide in the Occupied Palestinian Territory" amid the Israel-Hamas War. However, it's unlikely that something will change in the short term and Israel are now expected to face Norway on Saturday, Oct. 11 and Italy away on Oct. 14. In particular, the match against Rino Gattuso's side might be affected by the protests that took place in Italy over the last days. Some protesters have already called on the Italian team to refuse to play the match, and further demonstrations are expected before and possibly during the game, which will take place at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine.

Five games to watch

Let's take a look at the five most interesting matches you can watch over the International break:

Friday, October 10



Friendly: United States vs. Ecuador, 10:30 p.m.

WCQ: Honduras vs. Costa Rica, 10 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, October 11



WCQ: Spain vs. Georgia, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, October 14

