International Champions Cup 2017: Schedule, TV start times, live stream, scores, results

The 2017 International Champions Cup is set to kick off on July 18 with 19 matches across three different countries in two different continents. The United States will host 12 of those 17 matches in at least six different states. The American portion of the tournament will start on July 19 with a scintillating matchup between Manchester United and Manchester City -- also known as the Manchestser Derby -- and conclude on July 30 with Roma and Juventus.

The 16 teams participating are broken into three different groups. Each group is in a different region. The Unites States region will feature the following teams: Paris Saint-Germain (France), Barcelona (Spain), Real Madrid (Spain), Manchester United (England), Manchester City (England), Tottenham Hotspur (England), Juventus (Italy) and AS Roma (Italy). The China and Singapore region will feature the following clubs: A.C. Milan (Italy), Inter Milan (Italy), Bayern Munich (Germany), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Arsenal (England) and Chelsea (England).

ESPN and ESPN Deportes are the exclusive media partners of this preseason tournament. Let's check out region, along with the entire schedule.

(All Times Eastern)

Matches in the United States

Wednesday, July 19: AS Roma vs. Paris Saint-Germain (8 p.m.; ESPN2; Comerica Park, Detroit, MI)

Thursday, July 20: Manchester United vs. Manchester City (Time TBA, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX)

Saturday, July 22: Juventus vs. Barcelona (6 p.m.; ESPN; MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ)

Saturday, July 22: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Tottenham Hotspur (8 p.m.; ESPN2; Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL)

Sunday, July 23: Real Madrid vs. Manchester United (5 p.m.; ESPN; Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA)

Tuesday, July 25: Tottenham Hotspur vs. AS Roma (8 p.m.; ESPN; Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ)

Wednesday, July 26: Barcelona vs. Manchester United (7:30 p.m.; ESPN2; FedEx Stadium, Landover, MD)

Wednesday, July 26: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Juventus (8:30 p.m.; ESPN2, ESPNEWS; Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL)

Wednesday, July 26: Manchester City vs. Real Madrid (11 p.m.; ESPN; Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA)

Saturday, July 29: Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur (6 p.m.; ESPN2; Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN)

Saturday, July 29: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona (7:30 p.m.; ESPN; Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL)

Sunday, July 30: AS Roma vs. Juventus (4 p.m.; ESPN; Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA)

Matches in China



Tuesday, July 18: Borussia Dortmund 3, AC Milan 1

Wednesday, July 19: Bayern Munich 1, Arsenal 1 (Arsenal wins in PKs, 3-2)

Saturday, July 22: Bayern Munich vs. AC Milan (Time, TV TBA; Longgang Stadium, Shenzhen)

Sunday, July 24: Inter Milan vs. AC Milan (Time, TV TBA; Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre, Nanjing)

Matches in Singapore

Tuesday, July 25: Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich (Time, TV TBA; National Stadium, Singapore)

Thursday, July 27: Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan (Time, TV TBA; National Stadium, Singapore)

Saturday, July 29: Chelsea vs. Inter Milan (Time, TV TBA; National Stadium, Singapore)