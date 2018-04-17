International Champions Cup 2018: Clubs, schedule, dates with Real Madrid, Liverpool and more

The International Champions Cup, the premier summer preseason competition, is returning to the United States this summer with a bunch of quality matches. The teams, schedule and more were announced in Miami on Tuesday morning, and it will feature two league winners in Manchester City and Bayern Munich and the four teams remaining in the Champions League semifinals -- Bayern, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Roma.

Here's the U.S. summer schedule:

July 20

Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund in Chicago



July 22

Liverpool vs. Borussia Dortmund in Charlotte



July 25

Manchester City vs. Liverpool in East Rutherford, N.J.

AC Milan vs. Manchester United in Pasadena, Calif.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Benfica in Pittsburgh

Juventus vs. Bayern Munich in Philadelphia



July 28

Manchester United vs. Liverpool in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City in Miami

Barcelona vs. Tottenham in Pasadena, Calif.

Benfica vs. Juventus in Harrison, N.J.



July 31

Manchester United vs. Real Madrid in Miami

AC Milan vs. Tottenham in Minneapolis

Barcelona vs. Roma in Arlington, Tex.

Aug. 4

Real Madrid vs. Juventus in Landover, Md.

AC Milan vs. Barcelona in Santa Clara, Calif.

Aug. 7

Real Madrid vs. Roma in East Rutherford, N.J.

Now, it's important to note that the rosters of these teams will likely be significantly impacted by the World Cup this summer. For the majority of the competition, it's likely stars Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and others won't be available as they are likely to take some time off after the World Cup. But, there's always a chance for them to join up late in the competition. Meanwhile, Christian Pulisic will be with Dortmund this summer with the United States missing out on qualifying for the World Cup, and he'll be one of the most talked about players during the competition.