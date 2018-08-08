International Champions Cup 2018 schedule, scores, how to watch, live stream: Bale shines for Real Madrid

The International Champions Cup for 2018 is underway and it stretches through the second week of August as some of the world's biggest clubs use this as an opportunity to try out new players, for position battles and for coaches to figure out what the starting lineup will look like on opening day. The games are being played in nine different countries with a majority of them taking place in the United States. Below you'll find information on how to watch every match and the top story of each night.

Real takes down Roma as Bale continues to shine

With Cristiano Ronaldo gone from Real Madrid and now at Juventus, Los Blancos really need to find out what they have in attack, especially considering they haven't added anybody really of note. One of the guys they'll be counting on to continue their success is Gareth Bale, who is off to a fine start in the preseason. He scored once again on Tuesday as Real beat Roma 2-1 in a battle of Champions League semifinalists. Real went on to win the Champions League this past season for the third straight year.

Bale assisted the first goal to Marco Asensio and then had this clever finish 15 minutes in for what proved to be the winning goal:

It's a good sign for Real to see Bale doing so well ahead of the season. He is now the main man in attack for the team and will need to provide consistent goal scoring for this team if it wants to come anywhere close to the success of recent seasons.

International Champions Cup schedule, scores and how to watch

All matches will air on ESPN networks and available to stream on the WatchESPN app. All times listed below are Eastern.

Friday, July 20

Borussia Dortmund 1, Manchester City 0

Saturday, July 21

Bayern Munich 3, Paris Saint-Germain 1

Sunday, July 22

Borussia Dortmund 3, Liverpool 1

Wednesday, July 25

Juventus 2, Bayern Munich 0

Benfica 2, Borussia Dortmund 2 (Benfica wins on penalty kicks, 4-3)

Liverpool 2, Manchester City 1

Tottenham 4, Roma 1

Manchester United 1, AC Milan 1 (Manchester United wins on penalty kicks, 9-8)

Thursday, July 26

Atletico Madrid 1, Arsenal 1 (Atletico wins 3-1 in penalties)

Saturday, July 28

Arsenal 5, PSG 1

Benfica 1, Juventus 1 (Juventus wins 4-2 in penalties)

Chelsea 1, Inter Milan 1 (Chelsea wins 5-4 in penalties)

Liverpool 4, Manchester United 1

Manchester City 3, Bayern Munich 2

Barcelona 2, Tottenham Hotspur 2 (Barcelona wins 5-3 in penalties)

Monday, July 30

PSG 3, Atletico Madrid 2

Tuesday, July 31

Manchester United 2, Real Madrid 1

Tottenham 1, AC Milan 0

Roma 4, Barcelona 2

Wednesday, August 1

Chelsea 1, Arsenal 1 (Arsenal wins 6-5 in penalties)

Lyon 3, Benfica 2

Saturday, August 4

Inter Milan 1, Lyon 0

Real Madrid 3, Juventus 1

AC Milan 1, Barcelona 0

Tuesday, August 7

Chelsea 0, Lyon 0 (Chelsea won in penalty kicks, 5-4)

Real Madrid 2, Roma 1

Saturday, August 11

Atletico Madrid vs. Inter Milan in Madrid, Spain, 3 p.m. on ESPNEWS