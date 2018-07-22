International Champions Cup 2018 schedule, scores, how to watch, live stream: Christian Pulisic shines for Dortmund vs. Liverpool

The International Champions Cup for 2018 is underway and it stretches through the second week of August as some of the world's biggest clubs use this as an opportunity to try out new players, for position battles and for coaches to figure out what the starting lineup will look like on opening day. The games are being played in nine different countries with majority of them taking place in the United States. Below you'll find information on how to watch every match and the top story of each night.

U.S. star Pulisic scores twice, shines in win over Liverpool

Young American star Christian Pulisic scored a brace for Borussia Dortmund as he dazzled in a 3-1 win over Champions League runners-up Liverpool Sunday in Charlotte.

Tim Weah scores first Paris Saint-Germain goal

Young American star Tim Weah, son of legendary African player and current Liberia president George Weah, scored his first goal for Paris Saint-Germain during Saturday's 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich.

TIM WEAH GOAL - YOUTH BABY pic.twitter.com/NIDAtBwvMs — Caserito Bambino (@ksiz44) July 21, 2018

And there was even more USA soccer news to come in this one. Chris Richards, an 18-year-old out of Texas, made his debut for Bayern Munich after just joining from FC Dallas, as the U.S. has yet another top prospect playing at a big German club like Christian Pulisic at Borussia Dortmund and Weston McKennie at Schalke.

beyond blessed to have made my professional debut with @FCBayern can’t wait for the USA tour this week 🔥 #MiaSanMia — chris richards (@eastmamba) July 21, 2018

Schedule, scores and how to watch

All matches will air on ESPN networks and available to stream on the WatchESPN app. All times listed below are Eastern.

Friday, July 20

Borussia Dortmund 1, Manchester City 0 in Chicago

Saturday, July 21

Bayern Munich 3, Paris Saint-Germain 1 in Klagenfurt, Austria

Sunday, July 22

Borussia Dortmund 3, Liverpool 1 in Charlotte

Wednesday, July 25

Juventus vs. Bayern Munich in Philadelphia, 7 p.m. on ESPNU

Borussia Dortmund vs. Benfica in Pittsburgh, 8 p.m. on ESPNEWS

Manchester City vs. Liverpool in East Rutherford, 8 p.m. on ESPN2

Roma vs. Tottenham Hotspur in San Diego, 10 p.m. on ESPN2

AC Milan vs. Manchester United in Los Angeles, 11 p.m. on ESPN

Thursday, July 26

Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal in Kallang, Singapore, 7:30 a.m. on ESPNU

Saturday, July 28

Arsenal vs. PSG in Kallang, Singapore, 7:30 a.m. on ESPN2

Benfica vs. Juventus in Harrison, 1 p.m. on ESPN2

Chelsea vs. Inter Milan in Nice, 2 p.m. on ESPNEWS

Manchester United vs. Liverpool in Ann Arbor, 5 p.m. on ESPN

Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City in Miami, 7 p.m. on ESPN

Barcelona vs. Tottenham Hotspur in Los Angeles, 11 p.m. on ESPN

Sunday, July 30

PSG vs. Atletico Madrid in Kallang, Singapore, 7:30 a.m. on ESPNU

Tuesday, July 31

Manchester United vs. Real Madrid in Miami, 8 p.m. on ESPN2

Tottenham vs. AC Milan in Minneapolis, 8:30 p.m. on ESPNEWS

Barcelona vs. Roma in Dallas, 10 p.m. on ESPN

Wednesday, August 1

Chelsea vs. Arsenal in Dublin, Ireland, 3 p.m. on ESPN2

Benfica vs. Lyon in Faro/Loule, Portugal, 4 p.m. on 4 p.m. on ESPNEWS

Saturday, August 4

Inter Milan vs. Lyon in Lecce, Italy, 2 p.m. on ESPN

Real Madrid vs. Juventus in Washington D.C., 6 p.m. on ESPNEWS

AC Milan vs. Barcelona in Santa Clara, 8 p.m. on ESPN2

Tuesday, August 7

Chelsea vs. Lyon in London, England, 3 p.m. on ESPNEWS

Real Madrid vs. Roma in East Rutherford, 8 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday, August 11

Atletico Madrid vs. Inter Milan in Madrid, Spain, 3 p.m. on ESPNEWS