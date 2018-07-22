International Champions Cup 2018 schedule, scores, how to watch, live stream: Christian Pulisic shines for Dortmund vs. Liverpool

Keeping you updated with everything you need to know about this summer's International Champions Cup

The International Champions Cup for 2018 is underway and it stretches through the second week of August as some of the world's biggest clubs use this as an opportunity to try out new players, for position battles and for coaches to figure out what the starting lineup will look like on opening day. The games are being played in nine different countries with majority of them taking place in the United States. Below you'll find information on how to watch every match and the top story of each night.   

U.S. star Pulisic scores twice, shines in win over Liverpool

Young American star Christian Pulisic scored a brace for Borussia Dortmund as he dazzled in a 3-1 win over Champions League runners-up Liverpool Sunday in Charlotte. 

Tim Weah scores first Paris Saint-Germain goal

Young American star Tim Weah, son of legendary African player and current Liberia president George Weah, scored his first goal for Paris Saint-Germain during Saturday's 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich.

And there was even more USA soccer news to come in this one. Chris Richards, an 18-year-old out of Texas, made his debut for Bayern Munich after just joining from FC Dallas, as the U.S. has yet another top prospect playing at a big German club like Christian Pulisic at Borussia Dortmund and Weston McKennie at Schalke. 

Schedule, scores and how to watch

All matches will air on ESPN networks and available to stream on the WatchESPN app. All times listed below are Eastern.

Friday, July 20

  • Borussia Dortmund 1, Manchester City 0 in Chicago

Saturday, July 21

  • Bayern Munich 3, Paris Saint-Germain 1 in Klagenfurt, Austria

Sunday, July 22

  • Borussia Dortmund 3, Liverpool 1 in Charlotte

Wednesday, July 25

  • Juventus vs. Bayern Munich in Philadelphia, 7 p.m. on ESPNU
  • Borussia Dortmund vs. Benfica in Pittsburgh, 8 p.m. on ESPNEWS
  • Manchester City vs. Liverpool in East Rutherford, 8 p.m. on ESPN2
  • Roma vs. Tottenham Hotspur in San Diego, 10 p.m. on ESPN2
  • AC Milan vs. Manchester United in Los Angeles, 11 p.m. on ESPN

Thursday, July 26

  • Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal in Kallang, Singapore, 7:30 a.m. on ESPNU

Saturday, July 28

  • Arsenal vs. PSG in Kallang, Singapore, 7:30 a.m. on ESPN2
  • Benfica vs. Juventus in Harrison, 1 p.m. on ESPN2
  • Chelsea vs. Inter Milan in Nice, 2 p.m. on ESPNEWS
  • Manchester United vs. Liverpool in Ann Arbor, 5 p.m. on ESPN
  • Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City in Miami, 7 p.m. on ESPN
  • Barcelona vs. Tottenham Hotspur in Los Angeles, 11 p.m. on ESPN

Sunday, July 30

  • PSG vs. Atletico Madrid in Kallang, Singapore, 7:30 a.m. on ESPNU

Tuesday, July 31

  • Manchester United vs. Real Madrid in Miami, 8 p.m. on ESPN2
  • Tottenham vs. AC Milan in Minneapolis, 8:30 p.m. on ESPNEWS
  • Barcelona vs. Roma in Dallas, 10 p.m. on ESPN

Wednesday, August 1

  • Chelsea vs. Arsenal in Dublin, Ireland, 3 p.m. on ESPN2
  • Benfica vs. Lyon in Faro/Loule, Portugal, 4 p.m. on 4 p.m. on ESPNEWS

Saturday, August 4

  • Inter Milan vs. Lyon in Lecce, Italy, 2 p.m. on ESPN
  • Real Madrid vs. Juventus in Washington D.C., 6 p.m. on ESPNEWS
  • AC Milan vs. Barcelona in Santa Clara, 8 p.m. on ESPN2

Tuesday, August 7

  • Chelsea vs. Lyon in London, England, 3 p.m. on ESPNEWS
  • Real Madrid vs. Roma in East Rutherford, 8 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday, August 11

  • Atletico Madrid vs. Inter Milan in Madrid, Spain, 3 p.m. on ESPNEWS

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES