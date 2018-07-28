International Champions Cup 2018 schedule, scores, how to watch, live stream: Liverpool and Manchester duel at Big House

The International Champions Cup for 2018 is underway and it stretches through the second week of August as some of the world's biggest clubs use this as an opportunity to try out new players, for position battles and for coaches to figure out what the starting lineup will look like on opening day. The games are being played in nine different countries with majority of them taking place in the United States. Below you'll find information on how to watch every match and the top story of each night.

Arsenal destroys PSG; Manchester United and Liverpool duel at Big House

Mesut Ozil captained Arsenal and Alexandre Lacazette netted a brace in a commanding 5-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in Singapore on Saturday.

Lacazette restores the lead for Arsenal, 2-1. Emile Smith Rowe with the assist just a minute after coming on pic.twitter.com/hdovIYIvpp — Terje (@ArsenalTerje) July 28, 2018

Meanwhile, back in the United States -- Michigan, to be specific -- Manchester United and Liverpool met in front of over 105,000 spectators at the Big House.

What does it sound like when half of 105,000 people cheer all at once? The Liverpool fans at Michigan Stadium fill us in after Sadio Mane's penalty. (And of course the Man United half of the crowd had their fun three minutes later!) It's 1-1 in Ann Arbor at the half. pic.twitter.com/40RgJwfk5I — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 28, 2018

International Champions Cup schedule, scores and how to watch

All matches will air on ESPN networks and available to stream on the WatchESPN app. All times listed below are Eastern.

Friday, July 20

Borussia Dortmund 1, Manchester City 0

Saturday, July 21

Bayern Munich 3, Paris Saint-Germain 1

Sunday, July 22

Borussia Dortmund 3, Liverpool 1

Wednesday, July 25

Juventus 2, Bayern Munich 0

Benfica 2, Borussia Dortmund 2 (Benfica wins on penalty kicks, 4-3)

Liverpool 2, Manchester City 1

Tottenham 4, Roma 1

Manchester United 1, AC Milan 1 (Manchester United wins on penalty kicks, 9-8)

Thursday, July 26

Atletico Madrid 1, Arsenal 1 (Atletico wins 3-1 in penalties)

Saturday, July 28

Arsenal 5, PSG 1

Benfica 1, Juventus 1 (Juventus wins 4-2 in penalties)

Chelsea 1, Inter Milan 1 (Chelsea wins 5-4 in penalties)

Manchester United vs. Liverpool in Ann Arbor, 5 p.m. on ESPN

Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City in Miami, 7 p.m. on ESPN

Barcelona vs. Tottenham Hotspur in Los Angeles, 11 p.m. on ESPN

Monday, July 30

PSG vs. Atletico Madrid in Kallang, Singapore, 7:30 a.m. on ESPNU

Tuesday, July 31

Manchester United vs. Real Madrid in Miami, 8 p.m. on ESPN2

Tottenham vs. AC Milan in Minneapolis, 8:30 p.m. on ESPNEWS

Barcelona vs. Roma in Dallas, 10 p.m. on ESPN

Wednesday, August 1

Chelsea vs. Arsenal in Dublin, Ireland, 3 p.m. on ESPN2

Benfica vs. Lyon in Faro/Loule, Portugal, 4 p.m. on 4 p.m. on ESPNEWS

Saturday, August 4

Inter Milan vs. Lyon in Lecce, Italy, 2 p.m. on ESPN

Real Madrid vs. Juventus in Washington D.C., 6 p.m. on ESPNEWS

AC Milan vs. Barcelona in Santa Clara, 8 p.m. on ESPN2

Tuesday, August 7

Chelsea vs. Lyon in London, England, 3 p.m. on ESPNEWS

Real Madrid vs. Roma in East Rutherford, 8 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday, August 11

Atletico Madrid vs. Inter Milan in Madrid, Spain, 3 p.m. on ESPNEWS