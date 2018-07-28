International Champions Cup 2018 schedule, scores, how to watch, live stream: Liverpool and Manchester duel at Big House
Keeping you updated with everything you need to know about this summer's International Champions Cup
The International Champions Cup for 2018 is underway and it stretches through the second week of August as some of the world's biggest clubs use this as an opportunity to try out new players, for position battles and for coaches to figure out what the starting lineup will look like on opening day. The games are being played in nine different countries with majority of them taking place in the United States. Below you'll find information on how to watch every match and the top story of each night.
Arsenal destroys PSG; Manchester United and Liverpool duel at Big House
Mesut Ozil captained Arsenal and Alexandre Lacazette netted a brace in a commanding 5-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in Singapore on Saturday.
Meanwhile, back in the United States -- Michigan, to be specific -- Manchester United and Liverpool met in front of over 105,000 spectators at the Big House.
International Champions Cup schedule, scores and how to watch
All matches will air on ESPN networks and available to stream on the WatchESPN app. All times listed below are Eastern.
Friday, July 20
- Borussia Dortmund 1, Manchester City 0
Saturday, July 21
- Bayern Munich 3, Paris Saint-Germain 1
Sunday, July 22
- Borussia Dortmund 3, Liverpool 1
Wednesday, July 25
- Juventus 2, Bayern Munich 0
- Benfica 2, Borussia Dortmund 2 (Benfica wins on penalty kicks, 4-3)
- Liverpool 2, Manchester City 1
- Tottenham 4, Roma 1
- Manchester United 1, AC Milan 1 (Manchester United wins on penalty kicks, 9-8)
Thursday, July 26
- Atletico Madrid 1, Arsenal 1 (Atletico wins 3-1 in penalties)
Saturday, July 28
- Arsenal 5, PSG 1
- Benfica 1, Juventus 1 (Juventus wins 4-2 in penalties)
- Chelsea 1, Inter Milan 1 (Chelsea wins 5-4 in penalties)
- Manchester United vs. Liverpool in Ann Arbor, 5 p.m. on ESPN
- Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City in Miami, 7 p.m. on ESPN
- Barcelona vs. Tottenham Hotspur in Los Angeles, 11 p.m. on ESPN
Monday, July 30
- PSG vs. Atletico Madrid in Kallang, Singapore, 7:30 a.m. on ESPNU
Tuesday, July 31
- Manchester United vs. Real Madrid in Miami, 8 p.m. on ESPN2
- Tottenham vs. AC Milan in Minneapolis, 8:30 p.m. on ESPNEWS
- Barcelona vs. Roma in Dallas, 10 p.m. on ESPN
Wednesday, August 1
- Chelsea vs. Arsenal in Dublin, Ireland, 3 p.m. on ESPN2
- Benfica vs. Lyon in Faro/Loule, Portugal, 4 p.m. on 4 p.m. on ESPNEWS
Saturday, August 4
- Inter Milan vs. Lyon in Lecce, Italy, 2 p.m. on ESPN
- Real Madrid vs. Juventus in Washington D.C., 6 p.m. on ESPNEWS
- AC Milan vs. Barcelona in Santa Clara, 8 p.m. on ESPN2
Tuesday, August 7
- Chelsea vs. Lyon in London, England, 3 p.m. on ESPNEWS
- Real Madrid vs. Roma in East Rutherford, 8 p.m. on ESPN
Saturday, August 11
- Atletico Madrid vs. Inter Milan in Madrid, Spain, 3 p.m. on ESPNEWS
