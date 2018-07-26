International Champions Cup 2018 schedule, scores, how to watch, live stream: Liverpool beats Manchester City

The International Champions Cup for 2018 is underway and it stretches through the second week of August as some of the world's biggest clubs use this as an opportunity to try out new players, for position battles and for coaches to figure out what the starting lineup will look like on opening day. The games are being played in nine different countries with majority of them taking place in the United States. Below you'll find information on how to watch every match and the top story of each night.

Monster Premier League rematch goes to Liverpool

Liverpool and Manchester City, two favorites to win the Premier League and contenders in the Champions League, met on Wednesday in an entertaining match that ended with a comeback win by the Reds. A Leroy Sane opener on 57 minutes gave City the lead, but Mohamed Salah scored in the 63rd minute (three minutes after coming on) and Sadio Mane converted a 94th-minute penalty kick for a 2-1 win.

The result, similarly to NFL preseason or any other sport, doesn't mean a whole lot, but fans will certainly take more from it than they should.

No significant injuries for either team is what is most important, but it does gives Liverpool fan a little bit of bragging rights with the start of the Premier League season just weeks ago.

Alexis Sanchez looking to find his form

The Chilean star endured a rough 2017-18 season, scoring eight goals in 22 matches for Arsenal before moving to Manchester United where he struggled to settle in with the Red Devils, scoring just three times in 18 games. But after joining United's preseason late due to a visa issue, he looked solid in the win penalty-kick win over AC Milan on Wednesday, scoring his team's only goal as it finished 1-1 after regulation. Here's his goal:

Alexis Sanchez is back with a BANG in the @IntChampionsCup 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/MkS76MU9jx — Goal (@goal) July 26, 2018

That's a positive sign for the club, which is counting on him to lead the attack alongside Romelu Lukaku.

Schedule, scores and how to watch

All matches will air on ESPN networks and available to stream on the WatchESPN app. All times listed below are Eastern.

Friday, July 20

Borussia Dortmund 1, Manchester City 0

Saturday, July 21

Bayern Munich 3, Paris Saint-Germain 1

Sunday, July 22

Borussia Dortmund 3, Liverpool 1

Wednesday, July 25

Juventus 2, Bayern Munich 0

Benfica 2, Borussia Dortmund 2 (Benfica wins on penalty kicks, 4-3)

Liverpool 2, Manchester City 1

Tottenham 4, Roma 1

Manchester United 1, AC Milan 1 (Manchester United wins on penalty kicks, 9-8)

Thursday, July 26

Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal in Kallang, Singapore, 7:30 a.m. on ESPNU

Saturday, July 28

Arsenal vs. PSG in Kallang, Singapore, 7:30 a.m. on ESPN2

Benfica vs. Juventus in Harrison, 1 p.m. on ESPN2

Chelsea vs. Inter Milan in Nice, 2 p.m. on ESPNEWS

Manchester United vs. Liverpool in Ann Arbor, 5 p.m. on ESPN

Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City in Miami, 7 p.m. on ESPN

Barcelona vs. Tottenham Hotspur in Los Angeles, 11 p.m. on ESPN

Monday, July 30

PSG vs. Atletico Madrid in Kallang, Singapore, 7:30 a.m. on ESPNU

Tuesday, July 31

Manchester United vs. Real Madrid in Miami, 8 p.m. on ESPN2

Tottenham vs. AC Milan in Minneapolis, 8:30 p.m. on ESPNEWS

Barcelona vs. Roma in Dallas, 10 p.m. on ESPN

Wednesday, August 1

Chelsea vs. Arsenal in Dublin, Ireland, 3 p.m. on ESPN2

Benfica vs. Lyon in Faro/Loule, Portugal, 4 p.m. on 4 p.m. on ESPNEWS

Saturday, August 4

Inter Milan vs. Lyon in Lecce, Italy, 2 p.m. on ESPN

Real Madrid vs. Juventus in Washington D.C., 6 p.m. on ESPNEWS

AC Milan vs. Barcelona in Santa Clara, 8 p.m. on ESPN2

Tuesday, August 7

Chelsea vs. Lyon in London, England, 3 p.m. on ESPNEWS

Real Madrid vs. Roma in East Rutherford, 8 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday, August 11

Atletico Madrid vs. Inter Milan in Madrid, Spain, 3 p.m. on ESPNEWS