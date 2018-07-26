International Champions Cup 2018 schedule, scores, how to watch, live stream: Liverpool beats Manchester City
The International Champions Cup for 2018 is underway and it stretches through the second week of August as some of the world's biggest clubs use this as an opportunity to try out new players, for position battles and for coaches to figure out what the starting lineup will look like on opening day. The games are being played in nine different countries with majority of them taking place in the United States. Below you'll find information on how to watch every match and the top story of each night.
Monster Premier League rematch goes to Liverpool
Liverpool and Manchester City, two favorites to win the Premier League and contenders in the Champions League, met on Wednesday in an entertaining match that ended with a comeback win by the Reds. A Leroy Sane opener on 57 minutes gave City the lead, but Mohamed Salah scored in the 63rd minute (three minutes after coming on) and Sadio Mane converted a 94th-minute penalty kick for a 2-1 win.
The result, similarly to NFL preseason or any other sport, doesn't mean a whole lot, but fans will certainly take more from it than they should.
No significant injuries for either team is what is most important, but it does gives Liverpool fan a little bit of bragging rights with the start of the Premier League season just weeks ago.
Alexis Sanchez looking to find his form
The Chilean star endured a rough 2017-18 season, scoring eight goals in 22 matches for Arsenal before moving to Manchester United where he struggled to settle in with the Red Devils, scoring just three times in 18 games. But after joining United's preseason late due to a visa issue, he looked solid in the win penalty-kick win over AC Milan on Wednesday, scoring his team's only goal as it finished 1-1 after regulation. Here's his goal:
That's a positive sign for the club, which is counting on him to lead the attack alongside Romelu Lukaku.
Schedule, scores and how to watch
All matches will air on ESPN networks and available to stream on the WatchESPN app. All times listed below are Eastern.
Friday, July 20
- Borussia Dortmund 1, Manchester City 0
Saturday, July 21
- Bayern Munich 3, Paris Saint-Germain 1
Sunday, July 22
- Borussia Dortmund 3, Liverpool 1
Wednesday, July 25
- Juventus 2, Bayern Munich 0
- Benfica 2, Borussia Dortmund 2 (Benfica wins on penalty kicks, 4-3)
- Liverpool 2, Manchester City 1
- Tottenham 4, Roma 1
- Manchester United 1, AC Milan 1 (Manchester United wins on penalty kicks, 9-8)
Thursday, July 26
- Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal in Kallang, Singapore, 7:30 a.m. on ESPNU
Saturday, July 28
- Arsenal vs. PSG in Kallang, Singapore, 7:30 a.m. on ESPN2
- Benfica vs. Juventus in Harrison, 1 p.m. on ESPN2
- Chelsea vs. Inter Milan in Nice, 2 p.m. on ESPNEWS
- Manchester United vs. Liverpool in Ann Arbor, 5 p.m. on ESPN
- Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City in Miami, 7 p.m. on ESPN
- Barcelona vs. Tottenham Hotspur in Los Angeles, 11 p.m. on ESPN
Monday, July 30
- PSG vs. Atletico Madrid in Kallang, Singapore, 7:30 a.m. on ESPNU
Tuesday, July 31
- Manchester United vs. Real Madrid in Miami, 8 p.m. on ESPN2
- Tottenham vs. AC Milan in Minneapolis, 8:30 p.m. on ESPNEWS
- Barcelona vs. Roma in Dallas, 10 p.m. on ESPN
Wednesday, August 1
- Chelsea vs. Arsenal in Dublin, Ireland, 3 p.m. on ESPN2
- Benfica vs. Lyon in Faro/Loule, Portugal, 4 p.m. on 4 p.m. on ESPNEWS
Saturday, August 4
- Inter Milan vs. Lyon in Lecce, Italy, 2 p.m. on ESPN
- Real Madrid vs. Juventus in Washington D.C., 6 p.m. on ESPNEWS
- AC Milan vs. Barcelona in Santa Clara, 8 p.m. on ESPN2
Tuesday, August 7
- Chelsea vs. Lyon in London, England, 3 p.m. on ESPNEWS
- Real Madrid vs. Roma in East Rutherford, 8 p.m. on ESPN
Saturday, August 11
- Atletico Madrid vs. Inter Milan in Madrid, Spain, 3 p.m. on ESPNEWS
