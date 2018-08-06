International Champions Cup 2018 schedule, scores, how to watch, live stream: Real Madrid tops Ronaldo's new club
Keeping you updated with everything you need to know about this summer's International Champions Cup
The International Champions Cup for 2018 is underway and it stretches through the second week of August as some of the world's biggest clubs use this as an opportunity to try out new players, for position battles and for coaches to figure out what the starting lineup will look like on opening day. The games are being played in nine different countries with majority of them taking place in the United States. Below you'll find information on how to watch every match and the top story of each night.
Ronaldo's new team falls to his old team
It was looked at as the "Cristiano Ronaldo battle" after the superstar left Real Madrid to play for Juventus earlier in the summer, but it was his old team beating his new team, with CR7 not playing a minute. Ronaldo was only a spectator at his new home in Italy as Real beat Juve 3-1 just outside of the nation's capital. Neither team was near full strength, as many young guns got some minutes, but it was still an entertaining contest filled with goals.
Gareth Bale stole the show with this fantastic golazo in the first half to draw level before Marco Asensio scored twice in the second half:
It's a match that doesn't tell us much as the teams aren't full strength, but one thing is for certain -- Real Madrid is going to need more of that from Bale to contend this year to make up for Ronaldo's depature.
International Champions Cup schedule, scores and how to watch
All matches will air on ESPN networks and available to stream on the WatchESPN app. All times listed below are Eastern.
Friday, July 20
- Borussia Dortmund 1, Manchester City 0
Saturday, July 21
- Bayern Munich 3, Paris Saint-Germain 1
Sunday, July 22
- Borussia Dortmund 3, Liverpool 1
Wednesday, July 25
- Juventus 2, Bayern Munich 0
- Benfica 2, Borussia Dortmund 2 (Benfica wins on penalty kicks, 4-3)
- Liverpool 2, Manchester City 1
- Tottenham 4, Roma 1
- Manchester United 1, AC Milan 1 (Manchester United wins on penalty kicks, 9-8)
Thursday, July 26
- Atletico Madrid 1, Arsenal 1 (Atletico wins 3-1 in penalties)
Saturday, July 28
- Arsenal 5, PSG 1
- Benfica 1, Juventus 1 (Juventus wins 4-2 in penalties)
- Chelsea 1, Inter Milan 1 (Chelsea wins 5-4 in penalties)
- Liverpool 4, Manchester United 1
- Manchester City 3, Bayern Munich 2
- Barcelona 2, Tottenham Hotspur 2 (Barcelona wins 5-3 in penalties)
Monday, July 30
- PSG 3, Atletico Madrid 2
Tuesday, July 31
- Manchester United 2, Real Madrid 1
- Tottenham 1, AC Milan 0
- Roma 4, Barcelona 2
Wednesday, August 1
- Chelsea 1, Arsenal 1 (Arsenal wins 6-5 in penalties)
- Lyon 3, Benfica 2
Saturday, August 4
- Inter Milan 1, Lyon 0
- Real Madrid 3, Juventus 1
- AC Milan 1, Barcelona 0
Tuesday, August 7
- Chelsea vs. Lyon in London, England, 3 p.m. on ESPNEWS
- Real Madrid vs. Roma in East Rutherford, 8 p.m. on ESPN
Saturday, August 11
- Atletico Madrid vs. Inter Milan in Madrid, Spain, 3 p.m. on ESPNEWS
