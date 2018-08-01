International Champions Cup 2018 schedule, scores, how to watch, live stream: Vinicius Jr. bright spot for Real Madrid

The International Champions Cup for 2018 is underway and it stretches through the second week of August as some of the world's biggest clubs use this as an opportunity to try out new players, for position battles and for coaches to figure out what the starting lineup will look like on opening day. The games are being played in nine different countries with majority of them taking place in the United States. Below you'll find information on how to watch every match and the top story of each night.

Manchester United tops Real Madrid in Miami

Real Madrid kicked off its preseason tour with a 2-1 loss to Manchester United, which concluded its preseason tour Tuesday in Miami. Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera scored for Manchester United and Karim Benzema found the back of the net for Real Madrid, but it was 18-year-old Vinicius Jr. who was at the center of the attention. The Brazilian prospect, who joined Real Madrid this summer from Brazilian club Flamengo after a $53 million transfer, got the starting nod with Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema by the newly-hired manager Julen Lopetegui and showed flashes of brilliance with his fancy footwork.

Here's what Lopetegui said after the match:

"He played a good game. He start slowly growing, just like the rest of the team. He started a little shy, but then he came on in leaps and bounds. He is very young and has to adapt to this style of football and what we ask of players. I thought he played a good game."

International Champions Cup schedule, scores and how to watch

All matches will air on ESPN networks and available to stream on the WatchESPN app. All times listed below are Eastern.

Friday, July 20

Borussia Dortmund 1, Manchester City 0

Saturday, July 21

Bayern Munich 3, Paris Saint-Germain 1

Sunday, July 22

Borussia Dortmund 3, Liverpool 1

Wednesday, July 25

Juventus 2, Bayern Munich 0

Benfica 2, Borussia Dortmund 2 (Benfica wins on penalty kicks, 4-3)

Liverpool 2, Manchester City 1

Tottenham 4, Roma 1

Manchester United 1, AC Milan 1 (Manchester United wins on penalty kicks, 9-8)

Thursday, July 26

Atletico Madrid 1, Arsenal 1 (Atletico wins 3-1 in penalties)

Saturday, July 28

Arsenal 5, PSG 1

Benfica 1, Juventus 1 (Juventus wins 4-2 in penalties)

Chelsea 1, Inter Milan 1 (Chelsea wins 5-4 in penalties)

Liverpool 4, Manchester United 1

Manchester City 3, Bayern Munich 2

Barcelona 2, Tottenham Hotspur 2 (Barcelona wins 5-3 in penalties)

Monday, July 30

PSG 3, Atletico Madrid 2

Tuesday, July 31

Manchester United 2, Real Madrid 1

Tottenham 1, AC Milan 0

Roma 4, Barcelona 2

Wednesday, August 1

Chelsea 1, Arsenal 1 (Arsenal wins 6-5 in penalties)

Benfica vs. Lyon in Faro/Loule, Portugal

Saturday, August 4

Inter Milan vs. Lyon in Lecce, Italy, 2 p.m. on ESPN

Real Madrid vs. Juventus in Washington D.C., 6 p.m. on ESPNEWS

AC Milan vs. Barcelona in Santa Clara, 8 p.m. on ESPN2

Tuesday, August 7

Chelsea vs. Lyon in London, England, 3 p.m. on ESPNEWS

Real Madrid vs. Roma in East Rutherford, 8 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday, August 11

Atletico Madrid vs. Inter Milan in Madrid, Spain, 3 p.m. on ESPNEWS