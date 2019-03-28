International Champions Cup 2019 lineup features first Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid game outside of Europe
Here are all the matches for this's summer's International Champions Cup
The International Champions Cup has quickly become arguably the premier preseason competition for the world's biggest clubs, and it will be back in 2019 with some fantastic matchups all over the United States, Europe and Asia after the complete schedule was announced on Wednesday.
All of the matches are set to air on ESPN platforms, and there are 12 teams involved. The teams are Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal, Juventus, AC Milan, Roma, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Benfica and Chivas.
And the schedule includes the first ever Madrid derby outside of Europe, as Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid meet at MetLife Stadium. Here's the complete schedule, with times yet to be confirmed:
Tuesday, July 16
Roma vs. Chivas Guadalajara, 9 p.m. ET -- SeatGeek Stadium in Chicago
Wednesday, July 17
Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich, 11 p.m. ET -- Dignity Health Sports Park in L.A.
Saturday, July 20
Manchester United vs. Inter Milan, 7:30 a.m. ET -- National Stadium in Singapore
Arsenal vs. Roma, 6 p.m. ET -- Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid, 8 p.m. ET -- NRG Stadium in Houston
Benfica vs. Chivas Guadalajara, 4 p.m. ET -- Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California
Sunday, July 21
Juventus vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 7:30 a.m. ET -- National Stadium in Singapore
Tuesday, July 23
Real Madrid vs. Arsenal, 7 p.m. ET -- FedEx Field in Washington, D.C.
Bayern Munich vs. AC Milan, 9 p.m. ET -- Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City
Chivas Guadalajara vs. Atletico Madrid, 9 p.m. ET -- Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas
Wednesday, July 24
Juventus vs. Inter Milan, 7:30 a.m. ET -- China, Location TBD
Roma vs. Benfica, 7 p.m. ET -- Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey
Thursday, July 25
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United, 7:30 a.m. ET -- Hongkou Football Stadium in Shanghai
Friday, July 26
Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid, 7:30 p.m. ET -- MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
Sunday, July 28
AC Milan vs. Benfica, 3:30 p.m. ET -- Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
Saturday, Aug. 3
Manchester United vs. AC Milan, 12:25 p.m. ET -- Principality Stadium in Cardiff
Sunday, Aug. 4
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Inter Milan, 10 a.m. ET -- Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London
Saturday, Aug. 10
Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus, TBD -- Friends Arena in Stockholm
