International Champions Cup 2019 lineup features first Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid game outside of Europe

The International Champions Cup has quickly become arguably the premier preseason competition for the world's biggest clubs, and it will be back in 2019 with some fantastic matchups all over the United States, Europe and Asia after the complete schedule was announced on Wednesday.

All of the matches are set to air on ESPN platforms, and there are 12 teams involved. The teams are Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal, Juventus, AC Milan, Roma, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Benfica and Chivas.

And the schedule includes the first ever Madrid derby outside of Europe, as Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid meet at MetLife Stadium. Here's the complete schedule, with times yet to be confirmed:

Tuesday, July 16

Roma vs. Chivas Guadalajara, 9 p.m. ET -- SeatGeek Stadium in Chicago

Wednesday, July 17

Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich, 11 p.m. ET -- Dignity Health Sports Park in L.A.

Saturday, July 20

Manchester United vs. Inter Milan, 7:30 a.m. ET -- National Stadium in Singapore

Arsenal vs. Roma, 6 p.m. ET -- Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid, 8 p.m. ET -- NRG Stadium in Houston

Benfica vs. Chivas Guadalajara, 4 p.m. ET -- Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Sunday, July 21

Juventus vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 7:30 a.m. ET -- National Stadium in Singapore

Tuesday, July 23

Real Madrid vs. Arsenal, 7 p.m. ET -- FedEx Field in Washington, D.C.

Bayern Munich vs. AC Milan, 9 p.m. ET -- Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City

Chivas Guadalajara vs. Atletico Madrid, 9 p.m. ET -- Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas

Wednesday, July 24

Juventus vs. Inter Milan, 7:30 a.m. ET -- China, Location TBD

Roma vs. Benfica, 7 p.m. ET -- Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey

Thursday, July 25

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United, 7:30 a.m. ET -- Hongkou Football Stadium in Shanghai

Friday, July 26

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid, 7:30 p.m. ET -- MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Sunday, July 28

AC Milan vs. Benfica, 3:30 p.m. ET -- Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Saturday, Aug. 3

Manchester United vs. AC Milan, 12:25 p.m. ET -- Principality Stadium in Cardiff

Sunday, Aug. 4

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Inter Milan, 10 a.m. ET -- Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London

Saturday, Aug. 10

Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus, TBD -- Friends Arena in Stockholm