International Champions Cup schedule, scores, news: Hazard makes Real Madrid debut in loss to Bayern Munich
Here are all the matches for this's summer's International Champions Cup
The International Champions Cup has quickly become arguably the premier preseason competition for the world's biggest clubs, and it is back in 2019 with some fantastic matchups all over the United States, Europe and Asia. All of the matches are set to air on ESPN platforms, and there are 12 teams involved. The teams are Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal, Juventus, AC Milan, Fiorentina, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Benfica and Chivas.
And the schedule includes the first ever Madrid derby outside of Europe, as Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid meet at MetLife Stadium.
Here is the schedule, scores and what to see:
Schedule and scores
Tuesday, July 16
Fiorentina 2, Chivas 1
Wednesday, July 17
Arsenal 2, Bayern Munich 1
Saturday, July 20
Manchester United 1, Inter Milan 0
Benfica 3, Chivas 1
Arsenal 3, Fiorentina 0
Bayern Munich 3, Real Madrid 1
Sunday, July 21
Tottenham 3, Juventus 2
Tuesday, July 23
Real Madrid vs. Arsenal, 7 p.m. ET -- FedEx Field in Washington, D.C.
Bayern Munich vs. AC Milan, 9 p.m. ET -- Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City
Chivas vs. Atletico Madrid, 9 p.m. ET -- Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas
Wednesday, July 24
Juventus vs. Inter Milan, 7:30 a.m. ET -- China, Location TBD
Fiorentina vs. Benfica, 7 p.m. ET -- Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey
Thursday, July 25
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United, 7:30 a.m. ET -- Hongkou Football Stadium in Shanghai
Friday, July 26
Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid, 7:30 p.m. ET -- MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
Sunday, July 28
AC Milan vs. Benfica, 3:30 p.m. ET -- Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
Saturday, Aug. 3
Manchester United vs. AC Milan, 12:25 p.m. ET -- Principality Stadium in Cardiff
Sunday, Aug. 4
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Inter Milan, 10 a.m. ET -- Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London
Saturday, Aug. 10
Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus, TBD -- Friends Arena in Stockholm
Hazard makes Real Madrid debut
Eden Hazard played in his first match for Real Madrid since joining this summer from Chelsea, and he sported the No. 50 jersey in the 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday in Houston. He played in the first half and looked fairly sharp, though not having too many chances. He was lively, did well to move the ball and get into space and looked fairly comfortable display not having a lot of time with his new teammates.
Bayern was the sharper side though, getting goals from Corentin Tolisso, Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry before a consolation goal from another summer signing, Brazilian Rodrygo.
Here's a look at Hazard's display:
Real is back in action on Tuesday against Arsenal.
Harry Kane pulls off magical goal
In Tottenham's 3-2 win over Juventus on Sunday, Harry Kane came on as a second-half substituted and scored a ridiculous goal from midfield in added time. He saw Lucas steal the ball away from Adrien Rabiot and fired first touch from nearly 50 yards to beat Juve's goalkeeper. Take a look:
A ridiculous goal and the best one of the summer so far. What a way to win a game.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Zidane: Bale is close to Real departure
Zidane said Bale leaving Real Madrid 'would be best for everyone'
-
Kane scores crazy goal from midfield
Kane came on as a substitute and produced a moment of magic
-
Galaxy's Ibra destroys LAFC in thriller
It was another legendary night in the career of Zlatan
-
LAFC vs. Galaxy: El Trafico preview
The LA derby will be played Friday night
-
Algeria tops Senegal to win AFCON title
Algeria took home its second AFCON title on Friday with a 1-0 win over Senegal
-
AFCON: Senegal vs. Algeria preview
Algeria hopes to end a drought, while Senegal is looking for its first title