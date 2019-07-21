International Champions Cup schedule, scores, news: Manchester United beats Inter Milan
Here are all the matches for this's summer's International Champions Cup
The International Champions Cup has quickly become arguably the premier preseason competition for the world's biggest clubs, and it is back in 2019 with some fantastic matchups all over the United States, Europe and Asia.
All of the matches are set to air on ESPN platforms, and there are 12 teams involved. The teams are Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal, Juventus, AC Milan, Fiorentina, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Benfica and Chivas.
And the schedule includes the first ever Madrid derby outside of Europe, as Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid meet at MetLife Stadium.
Here is the schedule and scores:
Tuesday, July 16
Fiorentina 2, Chivas 1
Wednesday, July 17
Arsenal 2, Bayern Munich 1
Saturday, July 20
Manchester United 1, Inter Milan 0
Benfica 3, Chivas 1
Arsenal 3, Fiorentina 0
Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid, 8 p.m. ET -- NRG Stadium in Houston
Sunday, July 21
Juventus vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 7:30 a.m. ET -- National Stadium in Singapore
Tuesday, July 23
Real Madrid vs. Arsenal, 7 p.m. ET -- FedEx Field in Washington, D.C.
Bayern Munich vs. AC Milan, 9 p.m. ET -- Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City
Chivas vs. Atletico Madrid, 9 p.m. ET -- Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas
Wednesday, July 24
Juventus vs. Inter Milan, 7:30 a.m. ET -- China, Location TBD
Fiorentina vs. Benfica, 7 p.m. ET -- Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey
Thursday, July 25
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United, 7:30 a.m. ET -- Hongkou Football Stadium in Shanghai
Friday, July 26
Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid, 7:30 p.m. ET -- MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
Sunday, July 28
AC Milan vs. Benfica, 3:30 p.m. ET -- Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
Saturday, Aug. 3
Manchester United vs. AC Milan, 12:25 p.m. ET -- Principality Stadium in Cardiff
Sunday, Aug. 4
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Inter Milan, 10 a.m. ET -- Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London
Saturday, Aug. 10
Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus, TBD -- Friends Arena in Stockholm
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Galaxy's Ibra destroys LAFC in thriller
It was another legendary night in the career of Zlatan
-
LAFC vs. Galaxy: El Trafico preview
The LA derby will be played Friday night
-
Algeria tops Senegal to win AFCON title
Algeria took home its second AFCON title on Friday with a 1-0 win over Senegal
-
AFCON: Senegal vs. Algeria preview
Algeria hopes to end a drought, while Senegal is looking for its first title
-
Alex Morgan working on new media venture
The USWNT forward has plans for a new venture in the entertainment world
-
LAFC vs. Galaxy: Things to know
The match is set for Friday night