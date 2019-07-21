International Champions Cup schedule, scores, news: Manchester United beats Inter Milan

The International Champions Cup has quickly become arguably the premier preseason competition for the world's biggest clubs, and it is back in 2019 with some fantastic matchups all over the United States, Europe and Asia.

All of the matches are set to air on ESPN platforms, and there are 12 teams involved. The teams are Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal, Juventus, AC Milan, Fiorentina, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Benfica and Chivas.

And the schedule includes the first ever Madrid derby outside of Europe, as Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid meet at MetLife Stadium.

Here is the schedule and scores:

Tuesday, July 16

Fiorentina 2, Chivas 1

Wednesday, July 17

Arsenal 2, Bayern Munich 1

Saturday, July 20

Manchester United 1, Inter Milan 0

Benfica 3, Chivas 1

Arsenal 3, Fiorentina 0

Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid, 8 p.m. ET -- NRG Stadium in Houston



Sunday, July 21

Juventus vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 7:30 a.m. ET -- National Stadium in Singapore

Tuesday, July 23

Real Madrid vs. Arsenal, 7 p.m. ET -- FedEx Field in Washington, D.C.

Bayern Munich vs. AC Milan, 9 p.m. ET -- Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City

Chivas vs. Atletico Madrid, 9 p.m. ET -- Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas

Wednesday, July 24

Juventus vs. Inter Milan, 7:30 a.m. ET -- China, Location TBD

Fiorentina vs. Benfica, 7 p.m. ET -- Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey

Thursday, July 25

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United, 7:30 a.m. ET -- Hongkou Football Stadium in Shanghai

Friday, July 26

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid, 7:30 p.m. ET -- MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Sunday, July 28

AC Milan vs. Benfica, 3:30 p.m. ET -- Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Saturday, Aug. 3

Manchester United vs. AC Milan, 12:25 p.m. ET -- Principality Stadium in Cardiff

Sunday, Aug. 4

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Inter Milan, 10 a.m. ET -- Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London

Saturday, Aug. 10

Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus, TBD -- Friends Arena in Stockholm