The 2025-26 Serie A season kicked off last weekend in Italy as Napoli started the campaign to defend the 2024-25 title, after winning their fourth Scudetto ever on the last matchday of the season. Inter, Juventus and AC Milan will compete with the team coached by Antonio Conte to win the Serie A title, while other teams such as AS Roma, Atalanta, Lazio, Fiorentina, Bologna and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments.

It was a busy summer for most of the Italian clubs, as 12 Serie A teams have a new manager. That number includes some big clubs like Inter and AC Milan, with Cristian Chivu appointed by the Nerazzurri to replace Simone Inzaghi ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup and Massimiliano Allegri who makes his return to Milan after replacing Sergio Conceicao at the end of a disappointing season. AS Roma started a new promising chapter with former Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini, who was himself replaced by former Giallorossi coach Ivan Juric. Igor Tudor was confirmed at Juventus after taking charge at the club in March after the sacking of Thiago Motta, while both Antonio Conte and Vincenzo Italiano will continue their cycles at Napoli and Bologna after winning the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia last season. Here's what to know about this week's action.

Will Sucic become a starter under Chivu?

The impact of Petar Sucic was incredible in the first home game of the season. Inter won 5-0 against Torino, and the Croatian midfielder, who joined the Nerazzurri this summer after Inter decided to sign him last winter for around $11 million from Dinamo Zagreb, made a major splash. Despite the fact that most of the team's crucial players didn't leave the club this summer, he immediately played in the FIFA Club World Cup in June, and then really showed his talent in the opening match of the 2025-26 season against Torino. With Hakan Calhanoglu suspended and Davide Frattesi still not at 100%, Chivu decided to start with a three-man midfield with Nicolo Barella, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Sucic starting together. In his first 90 minutes, he had 68 touches, two chances, one assist, for Marcus Thuram's first goal, two shots on target from four total shots, and on top of that he was named as man of the match by the club supporters.

The impact with the new fanbase and stadium was perfect, as he showed immediately his skills in both attacking and defensive phases and it's easy to imagine Chivu is already thinking how to fit all the midfielders he has in the roster. Considering the number of matches the Nerazzurri will play this year, he will have plenty of chances to play but it's difficult to imagine the Nerazzurri playing without him in the key matches after his debut. With Calhanoglu coming back this week, it will be interesting to see if and who will replace the Turkish midfielder who was expected to leave this summer but then ended up staying. After an impressive opening matchday where Inter proved themselves among Serie A's elite, the question isn't whether Luka Sucic will secure a starting spot, but rather who he'll replace in the lineup.

How to watch Serie A Matchday 2

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, August 29

Cremonese vs. Sassuolo, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Lecce vs. AC Milan, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, August 30

Bologna vs. Como, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Parma vs. Atalanta, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Pisa vs. AS Roma, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Napoli vs. Cagliari, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, August 31

Torino vs. Fiorentina, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Genoa vs. Juventus, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Inter vs. Udinese, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Lazio vs. Hellas Verona, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

