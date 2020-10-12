"I go about the world, hand outstretched, and in the stadiums I plead, 'A pretty move, for the love of God.' And when good football happens, I give thanks for the miracle, and I don't give a damn which team or country performs it." - Eduardo Galeano

Do you remember what it feels like to enter a stadium? To hear thousands chanting in unison, arm in arm, with their scarves raised in the air as they celebrate the eternal glory of a goal.

Do you feel the energy of a commentator as they describe with poetry and poise the artistry on the pitch? How each pass is depicted as if it was a painting, adding soundtrack to the cinematic grandeur of the game.

Or perhaps, as fans, as supporters, it's the conversation and camaraderie that you miss the most and how, no matter the distance, we're all connected to this game because it brings us together.

No matter what we love most about this game, and no matter what you call it - soccer, football, fútbol, calcio - we're all the same, following the same religion, believing in the most beautiful of all games.

So in these times, when we feel disconnected from the world, we are here to bring back all those feelings and remind you that football is alive and well.

Welcome to ¡Qué Golazo! A new daily soccer podcast from CBS Sports, hosted by yours truly. Every weekday, alongside our amazing CBS Sports talent, we'll break down the latest commentary, analysis, gambling tips and much, much more to provide your daily soccer fix. From the Champions League to Europa, the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, the U.S. and the Americas, we'll make sure you stay updated but most importantly to remember why we love the world's game.

So what are you waiting for? Head on over to Spotify, Apple, or wherever else you consume podcasts to subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast, with the first episode heading your way next week, and check out the trailer below to preview podcast:

Also, we want to hear from you. If you ever want to reach out with any questions for me or the team, just tag @QueGolazoPod and leave your VIDEO questions for us (make sure the video has good sound and is horizontal). The best questions will feature on the show!

In addition, make sure to ask questions on Apple Podcasts by leaving a review and I'll read them out throughout the week!

Remember, this is OUR game, and we're here to celebrate everything about it. Now get ready to shout: Que golazooooooooooooooooo!