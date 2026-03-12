Iran's participation at this summer's World Cup is in doubt because of the ongoing war in the country, potentially creating logistical and geopolitical tensions for both the national team and FIFA alike as the tournament nears.

Their participation has been in question since the U.S. and Israel's joint military operation began on Feb. 28 and on Wednesday, Iran minister of sport and youth Ahmad Donyamali said the national team would not take part as a direct result of the war.

"Considering that this corrupt regime has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup," Donyamali told state television while referencing former Iranian leader Ayatollah Khamenei, who was killed on Feb. 28 during a series of missile strikes by the U.S and Israel. "Our children are not safe, and, fundamentally, such conditions for participation do not exist. Given the malicious actions they have carried out against Iran, they have forced two wars on us over eight or nine months and have killed and martyred thousands of our people. Therefore, we certainly cannot have such a presence."

Donyamali's comments only cast further doubts but Iran's withdrawal from the World Cup has not been confirmed at this time, inspiring more questions than answers just three months before the summertime competition begins.

Here's what we know – and don't – about the situation.

Iran's World Cup schedule

June 15 against New Zealand; SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

June 21 against Belgium; SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

June 26 against Egypt; Lumen Field, Seattle

Have Iran officially withdrawn from the World Cup?

FIFA has not commented on Iran's potential withdrawal from the World Cup, nor has there been confirmation from the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran. It is also unclear if the federation has begun a formal process to back out of participation at this summer's tournament.

What do FIFA's rules say about World Cup withdrawals?

FIFA addresses the matter in Article 6 of the 2026 World Cup regulations, though there is a lot of room for the governing body to make a decision at their discretion.

According to Regulation 6.5, "If a Participating Member Association withdraws or a match cannot be played or is abandoned as a result of force majeure, the authorized FIFA organizing body (including the Tournament Operation Centre) shall decide on the matter at its sole discretion and take whatever action is deemed necessary."

Additionally, Regulation 6.7 states, "If any Participating Member Association withdraws and/or is excluded from the FIFA World Cup 26, FIFA shall decide on the matter at its sole discretion and take whatever action is deemed necessary. FIFA may decide to replace the Participating Member Association in question with another association."

What options does FIFA have?

FIFA has two options: either reduce Group G to three teams, decreasing the number of games the remaining teams would play, or replace Iran with another team.

The first option could complicate the bracket for the knockout phases. FIFA's choice to expand the World Cup to 48 teams means 32 teams will advance to the knockout rounds – the winners and runners-up of all 12 groups plus eight third-place teams. The third-place teams will be ranked against each other to determine their qualification and placement in the round of 32. If Group G is reduced to three teams, the team that finishes third in the group could be at a disadvantage because they would not have the option to pick as many points as the third-place teams in other groups.

Which teams could replace Iran?

Should FIFA choose to replace Iran, they would likely select another team from the Asian Football Confederation to maintain the quotas the governing body established before World Cup qualification began. Which team, though, is unclear.

AFC's World Cup qualification format was not exactly straightforward, though that can also be said of several other confederations. There were five rounds in total, Iran booking their spot in the third round, the earliest possible round a team could secure qualification to the World Cup. The last team to miss out on a direct berth to the World Cup is Iraq, who technically still have a shot – they beat the United Arab Emirates in the fifth and final round of AFC World Cup qualification, securing a spot in this month's intercontinental playoff in the process. There's just one issue – Iraq are dealing with their own World Cup qualification perils because of the Iran war.

Iraq head coach Graham Arnold asked FIFA to reschedule the team's World Cup qualifier, currently slated for March 31 in Mexico, because airspace in that country is closed until April 1. Arnold himself theorized that Iraq would be the recipient of Iran's direct berth should they withdraw, though there is no confirmation that FIFA would go with that approach at this time, and otherwise suggested that Iraq play their intercontinental playoff match in the U.S. a week before the World Cup instead.

Should Iraq receive Iran's spot before the March 31 match, their spot in the intercontinental playoff could theoretically go to the United Arab Emirates. Airspace in that country, though, is partially restricted because of the Iran war and Arnold himself is stuck in Dubai because of the regional conflict.

FIFA intercontinental playoff pathway 2 schedule

Both matches to be played at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico

March 26: Bolivia vs. Surname

March 31: Bolivia or Suriname vs. Iraq

What has FIFA said so far?

FIFA declined to comment to CBS Sports on Iran's potential withdrawal from the World Cup, instead pointing towards a statement issued early Wednesday about president Gianni Infantino had with U.S. president Donald Trump.

"We also spoke about the current situation in Iran, and the fact that the Iranian team has qualified to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026," the statement read in part. "During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States."

Last week, Trump told Politico that he "really does not care" if Iran play at the World Cup.