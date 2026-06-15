Iran vs. New Zealand odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets from elite expert

The 2026 World Cup has a four-match slate on Monday, with the nightcap featuring New Zealand versus Iran in Group G play. Iran are slotted 20th in FIFA rankings as they seek to advance past the group stage for the first time in their seventh tournament appearance. New Zealand are the lowest-ranked team in the World Cup 2026 as FIFA has them 85th, and they've failed to win any of their prior six World Cup matches. Belgium are -250 favorites to win Group G, with Iran at +700 and the Kiwis at +2500.

Kickoff is 9 p.m. ET from Los Angeles Stadium. This is the teams' first meeting since 2003. The latest Iran vs. New Zealand odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list the Iranians at -125 (risk $125 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with New Zealand at +380 and a draw at +240. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before locking in any New Zealand vs. Iran picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Iran vs. New Zealand predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also off to a fast start in the World Cup, entering Monday on a 12-5-2 run on WC picks (+407.5). Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied New Zealand vs. Iran and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Iran vs. New Zealand:

New Zealand vs. Iran 90-minute money line Iran -125, New Zealand +380, Draw +240 New Zealand vs. Iran over/under: 2.5 goals New Zealand vs. Iran spread: Iran -1.5 (+235) New Zealand vs. Iran picks: See picks at SportsLine New Zealand vs. Iran streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Iran vs. New Zealand predictions

After examining New Zealand vs. Iran from every angle, Eimer is leaning Under 2.5 total goals. New Zealand enter the 2026 World Cup failing to score in four of their last five matches. They are the lowest-ranked team in this tournament, and the Kiwis last World Cup appearance saw all three of their group matches have under 2.5 total goals.

As for Iran, they don't typically engage in high-scoring affairs in this competition, which is the fourth in a row that they've qualified for. Nine of the Iranians last 11 World Cup matches have seen under 2.5 total goals. With the undermanned New Zealanders expected to attempt to control possession and notch a late goal, backing the Under is the value play. See Eimer's best bets for Iran vs. New Zealand at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in New Zealand vs. Iran at FanDuel here:

How to make New Zealand vs. Iran picks

After studying the Iran vs. New Zealand matchup from every angle, Eimer has locked in another two best bets, including one plus-money pick. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for New Zealand vs. Iran? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Iran vs. New Zealand, all from expert on an 31-13-2 roll on UCL picks, and find out.