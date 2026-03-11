With less than three months to go before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scheduled to take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, Iran's participation has become increasingly uncertain after the beginning of the war in Iran. Now, Iranian sports minister, Ahmad Donyamali, has said in an interview with state television that there is no way Iran will attend the 2026 World Cup.

"Considering that this corrupt regime has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup. Our children are not safe, and, fundamentally, such conditions for participation do not exist. Given the malicious actions they have carried out against Iran, they have forced two wars on us over eight or nine months and have killed and martyred thousands of our people. Therefore, we certainly cannot have such a presence," referencing the combined American and Israeli attacks which killed former Iranian leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

The news comes after FIFA head Gianni Infantino reported meeting with American President Donald Trump on Tuesday. After the meeting, Infatino issued the following statement that he posted on his social media channels.

"This evening, I met with the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump to discuss the status of preparations for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, and the growing excitement as we are set to kick off in just 93 days. We also spoke about the current situation in Iran, and the fact that the Iranian team has qualified to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026. During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States. We all need an event like the FIFA World Cup to bring people together now more than ever, and I sincerely thank the President of the United States for his support, as it shows once again that Football Unites the World." Earlier this week, FIFA Chief Operating Officer Heimo Schirgi said the World Cup is "too big to be postponed" and that they "hope that everyone can participate that has qualified."

When reached for comment about Iran's apparent decision not to participate, FIFA pointed back to Infantino's previous statement.

Iran qualified for the World Cup and was drawn in the Group G with Belgium, New Zeland and Egypt and was due to play in Los Angeles and Seattle, but their participation is now in doubt despite the latest meeting that involved the FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the United States president Donald Trump.