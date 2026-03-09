Iraq head coach Graham Arnold has made a plea to FIFA, asking world soccer's governing body to reschedule the team's upcoming World Cup qualifier as the Iran war continues to impact the region as a whole.

The Asian team is currently scheduled to play Bolivia or Suriname in an intercontinental playoff on March 31 at Estadio BBVA near Monterrey, Mexico. Iraqi airspace, though, is closed until April 1, making Arnold's side participation in the upcoming World Cup qualifier difficult since a majority of the squad is based in Iraq and plays in the domestic league.

"Please help us with this game because right now we are struggling to get our players out of the country of Iraq," Arnold, an Australia native, told the Australian Associated Press on Monday. "It wouldn't be our best team, and we need our best team available for the country's biggest game in 40 years."

The Iraqi team was already facing logistical difficulties before the Iran war began in late February, struggling to secure visas to compete in Mexico. The World Cup co-host does not have an embassy in Iraq, complicating matters, though Mexico's foreign affairs ministry said Wednesday that its embassy in the United Arab Emirates was working with the Iraqi Football Association on the matter. Arnold himself is stuck in the United Arab Emirates as the war continues into a second week.

Iraq had originally planned to train in Houston before this month's World Cup qualifier, but many members of the team had not received visas from the U.S., according to The Guardian. They are unlikely to make that trip, either, as long as Iraqi air space remains closed.

While Arnold has asked for Iraq's game to be rescheduled, he has not asked for FIFA to halt the World Cup qualifiers altogether. Iraq is still scheduled to be one of six teams in Mexico later this month, with another intercontinental playoff between New Caledonia, Jamaica and DR Congo set to determine the recipient of another World Cup spot.

"In my opinion, if FIFA were to delay the game, it gives us time to prepare properly," Arnold said. "Let Bolivia play Suriname this month and then a week before the World Cup, we play the winner in the U.S. -- the winner of that game stays on, and the loser goes home."

Arnold has requested that FIFA delay Iraq's scheduled game, giving the organization time to decide how to handle the war's impact on the World Cup. There is currently speculation that Iran, who have already qualified, may be unable to take part because of the war, though there is no confirmation at this point that they will drop out.

Iran are still scheduled to open Group G play on June 15 against New Zealand at SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area and then face Belgium six days later in the same stadium. They are slated to close out the group stage against Egypt at Seattle's Lumen Field.

"In my opinion, it also gives FIFA more time to decide what Iran is going to do," Arnold said. "If Iran withdraws, we go into the World Cup, and it gives the UAE, who we beat in qualifying, the chance to prepare for either Bolivia or Suriname. Our federation's president Adnan Dirjal is working around the clock trying to plan and prepare to make everyone in Iraq's dream come true, so we need this decision made quickly."

Iraq aims to qualify for only its second World Cup and its first since 1986, when the competition was hosted by Mexico. They finished bottom of Group B, losing to Paraguay, Belgium and Mexico.

"The Iraqi people are so passionate about the game of football that it is insane," Arnold said. "The fact that they haven't qualified for 40 years is probably the main reason I took this job. But at this stage, with the airport being shut down, we are working hard to try and find another alternative."