Iraq vs Norway odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets from elite expert

The 2026 World Cup continues with a four-match slate on Tuesday, with Iraq taking on Norway in the day's second game in Group I play. Iraq are slotted 57th in FIFA rankings and are back in the tournament for the first time since 1986, when they were eliminated in the group stage without a win, qualifying this time by beating Bolivia in an intercontinental playoff. Norway sit 31st in the world and are making their own return after a 28 year absence, arriving off a UEFA qualifying run in which they outscored opponents 37-5 while going 8-0-0.

Kickoff is 6 p.m. ET in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The latest Iraq vs. Norway odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list the Iraqis at +1283 on the 90-minute money line, with Norway at -498 (risk $498 to win $100), and a draw at +600. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Iraq vs Norway picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Iraq vs Norway predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also off to a fast start in the World Cup, entering Monday on a 12-5-2 run on WC picks (+407.5). Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Iraq vs Norway and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Iran vs. New Zealand:

Iraq vs Norway 90-minute money line Norway -498, Iraq +1283 Draw +600 Iraq vs Norway over/under: 2.5 goals Iraq vs Norway spread: Norway -1.5 (-164) Iraq vs Norway picks: See picks at SportsLine Iraq vs Norway streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Iraq vs Norway predictions

After examining New Zealand vs. Iran from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 2.5 total goals. New Zealand enter the 2026 World Cup scoring 37 times in qualifying matches. Norway doesn't care if they're up 1-0, 2-0, 3-0, it doesn't matter. This is a team that is coached to attack no matter what . Look at Erling Haaland to score a brace in this one, as Iraq will just be holding on for dear life and trying to weather the Viking storm.

Norway return to the World Cup for the first time in 28 years. They did so by being the most dominate goal-scoring threat in the entirety of the UEFA qualification stages. Norway won group I in the qualifiers outscoring their opponents 37-5 in just eight matches. They also went 8-0-0. Led by the Viking himself Erling Haaland, this team's front line is terrifying. Haaland is backed by Martin Odegaard, Alexander Sorloth and Antonio Nusa. Backing the Over is the value play. See Eimer's best bets for Iran vs. New Zealand at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Iraq vs Norway at FanDuel here:

How to make New Zealand vs. Iran picks

After studying the Iran vs. New Zealand matchup from every angle, Eimer has locked in another two best bets, including one plus-money pick. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for New Zealand vs. Iran? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Iran vs. New Zealand, all from expert on an 31-13-2 roll on UCL picks, and find out.