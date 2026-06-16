Iraq vs. Norway live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups, channel

Norway makes their World Cup debut on Tuesday against Iraq, meaning that also Manchester City star Erling Haaland makes his World Cup debut as the Norwegians are back in the tournament for the first time since 1998 when they were knocked out in the tound of 16. For Haaland and his teammates, this is a key moment in their careers after dominating the qualification group and knocking out Italy, the four-time champions. Haaland's numbers are remarkable. He is Norway's all-time leading scorer, with 55 goals in just 50 appearances. He has scored at least one goal in 32 of 50 international matches and netted 16 goals in eight World Cup qualifying games. He also became the fastest player in international soccer history to reach 50 goals, achieving the milestone in only 46 matches. However, the World Cup is another story and this is why he needs to show his skills at the highest level of international soccer to confirm his status.

Norway head coach Stale Solbakken spoke about the Manchester City striker and said:, "Hopefully he will have a very big impact. He is our goalscorer. I think he is the world's best goalscorer. Physically he is fit. He was given a little break towards the end of the season, one game by Man City and one game by me. I think gradually he has played better and better in training here. I think he is very much wanting to be in this opportunity. Hopefully we can continue to give him chances. And if you give him chances, he has a tendency to score."

How to watch Iraq vs. Norway

Date: Tuesday, June 16 | Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Mass.

TV: FOX (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Iraq +1283; Draw +592; Norway -508

Keep up with the World Cup standings here!

Iraq vs. Norway predicted starting lineups

Iraq: Jalal Hassan; Frans Putros, Rebin Sulaka, Merchas Doski, Hussein Ali; Ali Jasim, Amir Al-Ammari, Ibrahim Bayesh, Youssef Amyn; Aymen Hussein, Ali Al-Hamadi

Norway: Ørjan Nyland; Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Leo Østigård, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen; Sander Berge, Patrick Berg, Martin Ødegaard; Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland, Alexander Sørloth

Iraq vs. Norway pick, prediction

Despite Monday's big surprises, especially the one of Cabo Verde drawing against Spain, Norway are expected to win against Iraq and bring home the first three points of the tournament. Pick: Norway 2, Iraq 0.

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.

Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.