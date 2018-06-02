Ireland 2-1 USA: USMNT loses friendly in last minute, young guys struggle on the road

The U.S. men's national team fell 2-1 at Ireland on Saturday in an international friendly, surrendering a lead and conceding a goal in the last minute of regulation. In another chance for young guys to show their quality, the U.S. struggled a bit against a more experienced squad in Dublin, but the positive was that a bunch of the rising stars in U.S. Soccer got some quality minutes to aid their growth.

It was a sloppy first half with little to see until the end. Bobby Wood scored in the lone minute of added time, but a goal in the 57th minute by Graeme Burke and the winner by Alan Judge on 90 minutes sealed the result.

Here's Wood's goal:

Then after Burke equalized before the hour mark, Ireland put together a lovely little goal at the end, taking advantage of some horrific defending from the U.S.

Not a great result, but that really means nothing. Three players got their first cap (Tim Parker, Shaq Moore and Luca De La Torre) and the team continued to build on chemistry. Tim Weah looked pretty solid until the final third where he was wasteful, while Weston McKinnie once again was very good in the middle.

Next, the U.S. goes to France for their World Cup send off on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.

Live updates

If you have trouble viewing the live blog, please click here.



