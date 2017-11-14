Ireland vs. Denmark live stream info, TV channel: How to watch World Cup qualifying second leg on TV, stream online

It's all square after the first leg

Ireland and Denmark battle on Tuesday for the final European spot at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. After the first leg finished 0-0, there's all to play for as the teams meet at Aviva Stadium in Dublin with everything on the line. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Ireland got a fantastic result in the first leg, contains Christian Eriksen in the second and gets through. Ireland 1, Denmark 0.

