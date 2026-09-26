It was a chaotic Saturday morning in Debrecen, Hungary, when the Republic of Ireland's press conference and training were delayed and multiple reports suggested the UEFA Nations League game against Israel scheduled to take place on Sunday was in danger of not being played as Ireland contemplated boycotting the match.

What happened on Saturday?

On Saturday morning media memebers waiting for coach Heimir Hallgrímsson and a player to speak before the match were reportedly told that both the press conference and training were delayed, without specifically knowing what was happening behind the scenes. According to multiple reports, Irish goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu did not want to play against Israel on Sunday, sparking a debate over whether the match should have gone ahead and whether the players were going to boycott the match.

The press conference took place later on Saturday and Football Association of Ireland CEO David Courell spoke alongside Hallgrimsson and the FAI Director of Football. It was later confirmed that a vote was cast in the hotel after the decision of Bazunu to not play against Israel, and it was confirmed the players' vote passed by a "significant majority to play the game." Bazunu has withdrawn from the roster ahead of the match and won't be part of the game on Sunday.

The context leading to the weekend

It was also a tense week also before the opening games of the UEFA Nations League in September. Hallgrímsson made some strong statements in opposition to the nation of Israel's actions against Gaza in the Middle East, saying that many squad members were uncomfortable about playing Israel, adding, "We're not playing with genocide, we're playing against genocide."

The Israeli Football Associations issued a strong statement against the coach in response, writing, "We have contributed to the world and humanity in countless fields, earning an impressive number of Nobel Prizes along the way. Unfortunately, we have not yet found a cure for stupidity, ignorance and hypocrisy displayed by Ireland Football team coach. We're not playing with ignorance, hypocrisy and stupidity, we're playing against the coach who embodies them."

There was growing concern about this match, with growing political pressure on Ireland not to play as over 160 Irish sportspeople signed an open letter issued by the Irish Sport for Palestine Group asking the FA of Ireland to change their previous decision to go ahead with the games.

"This is a significant moment and with this moment you have an opportunity to do the right thing. Not playing the game would be the most sporting thing you could do."

Both games will be played in neutral venues with Ireland playing their home leg in Debrecen, Hungary, due to the ongoing tension between the two countries on Sunday, September 27, while Israel's home game will be played on October 4 in Serbia. The Irish public broadcaster RTE, which ‌‌has ‌‌contractual obligations to show the games, will provide only the game but no studio presentation or punditry, and commentary will be taken from the international feed. RTE did not take advertising or commercial benefits around either of the two matches.

The Republic of Ireland has been one of the countries most critical of Israel and its actions throughout the conflict. On November 2025, 93% of the FAI members voted for their leadership to pressure UEFA to suspend Israel in a letter called "Stop the Game," signed by League of Ireland players, former men's coach Brian Kerr and two-time women's player of the year Louise Quinn. The letter includes a statement from Shamrock Rovers captain and Professional Footballers' Association of Ireland chair, Roberto Lopes.