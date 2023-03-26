France have started off Euro qualification well putting four goals past the Netherlands as Les Blues are expected to breeze through qualifying. Ireland are a team that have struggled as of late against the tougher teams in UEFA but home pitch advantage could help them slow down the World Cup runners-up. All it takes is for one unexpected result to go your way to secure a spot in the Euros but Ireland will feel like they can defeat anyone.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Monday, Mar. 27 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Monday, Mar. 27 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Aviva Stadium -- Dublin, Ireland

: Aviva Stadium -- Dublin, Ireland TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

FS1 | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Ireland +750; Draw +330; France -265 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Ireland: Likely adopting a defensive setup in the match, Ireland will want to avoid the trap of allowing France to dictate the match as no defense in the world is good enough to keep them from scoring if they dictate the tempo. Evan Ferguson will be the x-factor for the team as he has shined for Brighton scoring three goals and assisting two more in the Premier League. Despite only being 18, Ferguson knows where to be and how to find the net, and goal scoring is always something that Ireland needs help with.

France: Led by Kylian Mbappe, France are quite a tough challenge for any team but even if you stop their star man, Antoine Griezmann and Randal Kolo Muani will still make a team pay. Able to control possession or win on the counter, slowing France down is an almost impossible task.

Prediction

France will make it two victories in two as they roll through Ireland on the road. Pick: Ireland 0, France 3