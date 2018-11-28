Irish soccer team apologizes for faking player's death to get out of playing a match

Some Irish soccer fans received some terrible news over the weekend when they learned that Fernando Nuno La-Fuente, a player in the Leinster Senior League, had died in an automobile accident. Also receiving that terrible news as La-Fuente himself, who is very much still alive.

According to The Irish Times, La-Fuente's club, Ballybrack FC, told the league that the player had died in a motorbike accident, when in reality La-Fuente had just traveled back to his native Spain. Apparently, the club wanted to fake the death of one of their own so that they could postpone a match on Saturday when they had trouble finding enough players.

The league initially believed the club (because why wouldn't they?) and canceled the match. They even held a moment of silence before kickoff at other league matches and players wore black armbands as tribute to La-Fuente. Leinster even went as far as to publish a death notice in an Irish newspaper to offer "heartfelt condolences" to the La-Fuenta's family and club.

Again, the dude was very much not dead.

"We get calls from clubs saying that somebody connected to the club has died and they need a game called off all the time and there is never any hassle about it," Leinster Senior League chairman David Moran told The Irish Times. "But things started to unravel here when we followed up on Monday to see if we could get in touch with the lad's family and see if there was anything we could do. They said the body was already back in Spain which didn't really add up."

Things didn't really add up because La-Fuente was back in Spain playing video games.

"I was playing some video games and suddenly I got a call from work and they said 'You're a celebrity.' That's how I found out that I was dead," he told RTE 1 radio on Wednesday. La-Fuente said he always knew something was amiss as the club had contacted him beforehand to tell him to ignore any forthcoming statement from the Leinster Senior League that might claim he had "an accident."

As a result of the ordeal, the club's secretary, who was apparently behind the decision to kill La-Fuente, resigned via text and will no longer have any "footballing duties" with the club. The team also issued a statement on Facebook to apologize. The league will consult some outside council to determine if Ballybrack will be punished as a team for this nonsense.

But, at the end of the day, at least nobody is dead.