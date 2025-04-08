Inter are now one step away from reaching the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League semifinals after beating Bayern Munich 2-1 at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday night, and a lot has to do with the goal and the outstanding performance of Inter striker Lautaro Martinez. The 2022 World Cup winner is the captain of the Nerazzurri and one of the faces of this team that is now in the race to win the treble this season, as Inter are still at the top of the Serie A standings and in the Coppa Italia semifinals, as they will face AC Milan in the return leg on April 22 after the 1-1 draw of the first leg (watch it all on Paramount+).

Lautaro, as he proved on Tuesday, can be considered one of the best strikers around the world, thanks to his goals and his leadership in this team. In 2024, he finished 7th in the Balon d'Or list, but too many times, he's not considered among the best strikers, strangely enough. The emergence of Julian Alvarez in the Argentina national team has not helped, as he was relegated to a backup position at the 2022 World Cup, but he delivered in the 2024 Copa America, including with the winning goal in the final against Colombia.

The Inter captain, who will turn 28 this summer, is living one of the best moments of his career. After winning the Serie A titles with Inter, two Copa America titles with Argentina and of course the World Cup in 2022 with Argentina, it's no secret his next dream is to win the Champions League with Inter. In 2023, Inter lost to Manchester City in the Champions League final in Istanbul, but this year might be different, also thanks to the increased experience of their central striker, who this season already scored 12 goals in all competitions. Inter's path to the final is not easy at all, as the Italians need to knock out Bayern first in the second leg and then better either FC Barcelona or Borussia Dortmund for a spot in the final.

Lautaro showed all his best qualities in the first leg of the quarterfinals. First of all, the opening goal scored in the first half, where he showed his technique and accuracy in front of the goalkeeper demonstrated just how a half a second is all he needs to punish you. But what really emerged from the first leg was the work Lautaro has done with the team in both the first and second half, helping teammates when needed, running backto help the midfield line, and becoming an option when Inter needed to breathe and keep more of the ball. This is why he is now one of the best players and strikers around the world. He's a player who not only scores incredible and crucial goals in such games, but he also became a key player for how Inter play and impacts them in so many ways.

Who else can match Lautaro's level and performances around Europe? Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane probably, but then there are not many number nines like the Argentinian striker who is now dreaming of winning the Champions League with the Nerazzurri. It's been 15 years since the 2010 final won by Inter against Bayern Munich with the brace of another sensational Argentinian striker, Diego Milito. Another Racing Club man hopes this season ends the same way -- with a UCL trophy and more goals in massive moments.