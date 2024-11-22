As the Orlando Pride prepare to take the pitch in the NWSL final, it's a full circle moment for Marta. The only remaining player from Orlando's previous playoff run in 2017, the Brazilian is playing in her first NWSL final ever with a chance to cement her legacy. But at 38 and being out of contract at the end of the season, there are questions about what's next for her. Earlier in the season, Marta hinted that this could be her final season in Orlando, and reflecting on the season with CBS Sports, the subject came up again.

"It's been eight years here with Orlando, and it's the first time that we go to a final. It's a coincidence, but I don't know. It's some answer for me, for myself. Why am I still here," Marta said. "Why am I looking to build something special for this team? I don't know

if I'm going to be here next year, but I'm already so happy with what I have given to the club and the players."

Marta reflected on how special this season has been for Orlando with the club setting records left and right. Marta became the oldest goal scorer and oldest outfield player in club history. Barbra Banda became the team's record scorer in all competitions for NWSL with 16 goals. They set a record for the biggest win in club history, the longest shutout streak in club history and so much more en route to winning the NWSL Shield while they now look to do the double.

"No matter what happens in the final, this season for me and for the team has been the best season so far. Orlando never had played a consistent game as we have done in this season from beginning to end," Marta said, as she began to hold back tears.

If this is Marta's final season in Orlando, she'll be able to go out on top with a lasting legacy but first, there's another trophy in her sights to close out this season on the highest note possible.