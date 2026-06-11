Is there a FIFA World Cup 2026 video game? Explaining gaming options for global showcase

Pumped for the World Cup? So pumped that you want to achieve eternal glory with your favorite national team in a video game? Well, times have changed, and long gone are the days of specific, legit video game versions of the world's biggest tournament. I can hear "Tubthumping" by Chumbawamba when I close my eyes, with the noise of the PS1 at my feet, seeing that cute little France '98 mascot, Footix, come across the screen. Nostalgic.

Or maybe it's the 2002 FIFA World Cup game, a tremendous entry into the series with the streak following the soccer ball, rivaling the visuals of Wayne Gretzky's 3D Hockey for the Nintendo 64.

The sad reality is that we are about to approach our third World Cup without a new, licensed, designated, high-end title for the best video game systems. We last got the 2014 World Cup game, not nearly as good as the older ones, but 2018 and 2022 World Cups were both licensed DLCs as part of the EA Sports FIFA franchise, which lost the FIFA license and now goes by EA FC. It just wasn't the same.

So what are your options now? Here's what to know:

Wait ... there is a FIFA World Cup 2026 video game

I didn't lie to you. I said there was not a new licensed World Cup game for the strongest video game systems. But there is a World Cup game for 2026. Back in December, Netflix announced a new simulation-type game featuring the World Cup, and it's called FIFA World Cup -- Launch Edition, set to be released on Thursday, the day the cup kicks off.

Now, the graphics don't even look to the level of the 2002 World Cup game, and it is designed to be played on a TV or a computer that allows players use their smartphones as controllers. It does feature all 48 teams, 16 official stadiums and over 1,200 real-life players, but it is more arcade-like than a simulation, opting for fast-paced play with up to four local players.

It is included in Netflix plans and to play you open the Netflix app on your TV or select computer browsers.

EA FC has a 'World Cup' mode

EA FC, formerly known as FIFA, does have a tournament mode called "The World's Game" that is just like the World Cup without the licensing. It has the same format as the World Cup and has 53 fully licensed playable nations, and it also includes some authentic stadiums.

It's the one that feels most legit from a licensing standpoint and it has strong graphics, and it will probably be the most popular out of the bunch in the United States.

In playing it, it has its pros and cons. It is just another DLC, which is a far cry from when a video game was designed specifically for the World Cup. On top of it, EA FC's gameplay feels largely the same over the last several years, to the point where you can pretty much tell if a shot is going to be a goal based on distance and angle. It's a solid option but leaves a lot to be desired for those who prioritize gameplay over graphics.

Pro Evolution Soccer ... eFootball the game to beat?

Whether it is Winning Eleven, Pro Evolution Soccer or eFootball, Konami's soccer franchise has long been the game to beat when it comes to gameplay. Whether it was free kicks with David Beckham and Roberto Carlos or just dominating up top with Adriano, there was nothing like it for the soccer diehards.

And now, it still feels like the most realistic; it's common to see new-looking goals regularly (deflections, long-range golazos and more, which don't feel repetitive). The gameplay is as smooth as ever, which says plenty for a title that went away from annual releases and started doing constant updates to its base game. It feels the most like real soccer.

The question is, can you get over the hump of licensing issues? You can play as licensed national teams like Argentina, Germany or Brazil, but you'll have no luck with the United States men's national team. Not licensed in eFootball, the USA team has generic jerseys and players. For some, it's a dealbreaker, even with the superior gameplay.

Now, when it comes to the World Cup, it has a similar mode to EA FC, a designated mode to simulate the tournament. In eFootball, it's called International Cup 2026, and it works quite well. The venues are generic but looks great, the gameplay is strong and it's a real challenge on the hardest levels, with defender AI surprisingly good at reacting to you shooting, laying out to block shots and protect the goal.

And on an added note, Konami just came out with a Nintendo Switch 2 version called eFootball Kick-Off! It has a couple mini games and also has a mode that is six-on-six, while also allowing you to do the international tournament mode.

Verdict

Considering the Netflix one hasn't been released at time of writing and is more of a quick arcade game, it's down to EA FC and eFootball if you want that authentic simulation. Care more about graphics and licensing, you know, that realism that comes with authentic kits? Then it's EA FC.

If you prioritize gameplay above all else, like I do, where having the most fun is the most important, it's eFootball.

Look at the bright side -- at least you have options.

If none of them do it for you, there is always Mega Man Soccer.