The 2024-25 UEFA Champions League final between Inter and PSG might also become the last match for Simone Inzaghi in charge of the Italian giants as there are increasing doubts about his future at the club. Inzaghi, who has a contract running until 2026, will discuss his future with Inter next week, the Italian coach announced ahead of the final during the pre-match press conference.

"I feel good here. I have everything I need here to do well. We will sit down after the match next week with the club." According to multiple reports, Saudi side Al Hilal have offered around $50 million to appoint Inzaghi for the next three years, but the manager will only make his final decision after the final, as it might also impact his feelings and future plans on the Nerazzurri bench.

Inzaghi joined Inter in the summer 2021, as the Nerazzurri decided to appoint him to replace Antonio Conte who left the Italian club after winning the 2020-21 Serie A title. In the same summer, Inter sold two key players in Achraf Hakimi and Romelu Lukaku, and not many believed Inter could contend for the Serie A title. Inzaghi proved them wrong: In his first season at the club he finished second in the league, won the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana, the same trophies he won one year later. Despite a disappointing Serie A campaign, Inzaghi's Inter reached their first Champions League final in 13 years after winning the Derby della Madonnina semifinal against AC Milan. Despite Inter's loss in the final 1-0 against Manchester City in Istanbul, the Nerazzurri gained their European confidence back, and one year later they won their 20th Serie A title, the second star. In his fourth season at the club, Inter finished second again in the league, and lost the Coppa Italia semifinals to AC Milan, but they once again have a big chance to win the most important European trophy as they face PSG Saturday in Munich.

How to watch the Champions League final, odds

Date : Saturday, May 31 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Saturday, May 31 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany

: Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Odds: Paris Saint-Germain +105; Draw +240; Inter +270

The Italian manager has had some ups and also some downs in his four years in Milan, and many also believe he could have at least one more Serie A title between the one of the 2021-22 season and this year, but if there is one thing Inzaghi improved in the team it was the confidence, and results outside the country. In four years, Inter played two Champions League finals and Inzaghi is only the second Inter manager to ever do that after Helenio Herrera in the 1960's. If Inzaghi wins on Saturday, he will also level both Herrera and Roberto Mancini as the coach with most titles won at the club (7).

At the same time, there is also a bittersweet feeling about his management at the club over the years. There is a feeling he could do more, and also it feels like this season is the end of a cycle for this roster, as the American owners Oaktree are looking to make some changes in the summer 2025, and build a much younger squad compared to the current one. While the club are hoping to keep him for at least another year, Inzaghi will only decide his future after the final. The mission is too big to think about what's next for him.

