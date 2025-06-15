The Italian FA, also known as FIGC, have officially announced that former 2006 World Cup winner Gennaro Gattuso will be taking charge of the national team ahead of the next 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The federation decided to sack Luciano Spalletti after losing 3-0 in the opening match of the World Cup qualifiers, and also after a disappointing 2024 UEFA Euro campaign, which Italy were knocked out by Switzerland in the round of 16. Gattuso will be unveiled as the new head coach this week in Rome, on June 19, while Italy will play their first games under the new coach in September against Estonia and Israel. In his previous coaching career, Gattuso coached Napoli and AC Milan before managing clubs like Valencia, Marseille and Hajduk Spalato most recently.

"Gattuso is a symbol of Italian football," said FIGC President Gabriele Gravina."

"His motivation, professionalism, and experience will be crucial for tackling the upcoming challenges of the national team. Aware of the importance of the goal we aim to achieve, I thank him for his availability and total dedication in accepting this challenge..."

Gattuso will take charge after the federation sacked Spalletti last week, ahead of the match won 2-0 against Moldova. Spalletti took charge of the Italian national team in August 2023 following the decision of former head coach Roberto Mancini to step down from his role and led the team to the disappointing Euro 2024 tournament.

Spalletti remained in charge of the Azzurri, but the performances didn't improve as Italy lost three of the last four matches, including the 3-0 defeat against Norway in their first match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Initially, the FA asked former AS Roma coach Claudio Ranieri to become the new head coach ahead of the World Cup, but Ranieri refused and decided to keep his job as advisor to the Friedkin family, the owners of the Italian club. After his refusal, the FA started to look into other options and Gattuso emerged as the strongest candidate alongside current Al-Nassr manager Stefano Pioli, who is also set to leave Saudi Arabia and expected to be appointed as the new Fiorentina manager.