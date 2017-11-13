Italy misses World Cup for first time since 1958; Sweden clinches Russia 2018 spot

Italy's streak of 14 consecutive World Cup appearances is snapped

For the first time since 1958, the FIFA World Cup will not feature Italy. Sweden held Italy to a 0-0 draw in the second leg of the European qualifiers. Sweden won the first leg at home 1-0, and as a result secured a ticket to the 2018 World Cup in Russia after a scoreless draw in Milan against the four-time champs. 

Italy's streak of 14 consecutive World Cup appearances is snapped. It was the third-longest active streak behind Brazil (20) and Germany (16).

CBS Sports will continue updating this breaking news story as necessary.

Relive match commentary

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories