Italy misses World Cup for first time since 1958; Sweden clinches Russia 2018 spot

For the first time since 1958, the FIFA World Cup will not feature Italy. Sweden held Italy to a 0-0 draw in the second leg of the European qualifiers. Sweden won the first leg at home 1-0, and as a result secured a ticket to the 2018 World Cup in Russia after a scoreless draw in Milan against the four-time champs.

Italy's streak of 14 consecutive World Cup appearances is snapped. It was the third-longest active streak behind Brazil (20) and Germany (16).

