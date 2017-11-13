Italy misses World Cup for first time since 1958; Sweden clinches Russia 2018 spot
Italy's streak of 14 consecutive World Cup appearances is snapped
For the first time since 1958, the FIFA World Cup will not feature Italy. Sweden held Italy to a 0-0 draw in the second leg of the European qualifiers. Sweden won the first leg at home 1-0, and as a result secured a ticket to the 2018 World Cup in Russia after a scoreless draw in Milan against the four-time champs.
Italy's streak of 14 consecutive World Cup appearances is snapped. It was the third-longest active streak behind Brazil (20) and Germany (16).
Relive match commentary
