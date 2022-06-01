After a wait of nearly 30 years, Argentina finally gets the chance to defend its title when it takes on Italy in the 2022 CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions on Wednesday. The Argentinians won the last edition of this event back in 1993, when it was the Nations Cup, by defeating Denmark in a penalty shootout. Argentina earned its spot in this year's match, which also is known as the 2022 Finalissima, with its victory against Brazil in the 2021 Copa America. Italy secured its berth by knocking off England in the Euro 2020.

Kickoff at Wembley Stadium in London is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. Argentina is the +135 favorite (risk $100 to win $135) in the latest Argentina vs. Italy odds, while Italy is the +240 underdog. A 90-minute draw is priced at +200, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Argentina vs. Italy over-under: 2.5 goals

Argentina vs. Italy money line: Argentina +135, Italy +240, Draw +200

ARG: The Argentinians have won four straight meetings with Italy

ITA: The Italians have failed to qualify for the each of the last two FIFA World Cups

Why you should back Argentina

The Argentinians are on an amazing run as they are unbeaten in their last 31 matches dating back to July 2019. They won their first three matches this year before settling for a 1-1 draw against Ecuador on March 29. Argentina scored seven goals in those four games, all 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, while allowing a total of only two.

Julian Alvarez scored in the 1-1 draw with Ecuador after Nicolas Gonzalez, Angel Di Maria and superstar Lionel Messi tallied in a 3-0 triumph over Venezuela four days earlier. The 34-year-old Messi recorded seven goals in 15 World Cup qualifiers for Argentina. Lautaro Martinez also has netted seven goals, including the only one in the club's victory against Colombia in February.

Why you should back Italy

Prior to defeating England on penalties, the Italians managed to get past Austria, Belgium and Spain in Euro 2020. They'll be eager to erase the memory of their loss to North Macedonia in the semifinals of a playoff in which a spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup was at stake. Italy also will be hoping to send Giorgio Chiellini off on a winning note, as the 37-year-old captain will be playing in his final match for his country.

Italy produced a total of one goal over its final three World Cup qualifying matches but has the ability to erupt as it posted a 5-0 victory against Lithuania last September. Giovanni Di Lorenzo netted the side's lone goal in a 1-1 draw with Switzerland on Nov. 12 and finished tied for the team lead with two goals in the competition. With Ciro Immobile and several others out due to injuries, Italy manager Roberto Mancini will be counting on players such as Jorginho and Giacomo Raspadori to create offense.

